Former Rams 14-Game Veteran Work Outs for AFC North Team

A former Los Angeles Rams special teamer has worked out for a new job today.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, kicker Harrison Mevis worked out for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Ravens are working out a group of free-agent kickers today, including Riley Patterson and Harrison Mevis.”

The kicker has a short stint with the Rams, playing in 14 games for the NFC West franchise.

While Mevis has been excellent on the PATs, making all 64 attempts, it was field goals that he struggled with.

The former Ram kicker missed just one field goal in 2025, going 12-for-13. But the struggles amplified in 2026, when he made just five out of nine attempts across five games, leading to his departure from Los Angeles.

With nine more weeks in the season, Harrison Mevis could return to an NFL roster. The kicker also played in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

Harrison Moves Loses Ravens Job

Looks like Harrison Mevis has lost the battle for the Baltimore Ravens kicker job.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing Riley Patterson to take the special teams job instead.

“The #Ravens are signing former #Dolphins K Riley Patterson following a workout today, source says. Patterson will kick for Baltimore this Monday against the #Chargers.”

Compared to Mevis, Patterson has had a better 2026 season on field goal attempts, missing two of his nine attempts on the season.

But the former Rams kicker is having a better PAT side, with Patterson missing one of his six attempts through five games.

With Patterson taking the Ravens job, Harrison Mevis will have to wait a while longer before he gets back on an NFL field.

Rams Make Puka Nacua Decision

The Los Angeles Rams initially planned to place Puka Nacua on injured reserve (IR) after he suffered MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe in the Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

But head coach Sean McVay said the team won’t place the two-time Pro Bowler on IR due to “roster mechanics,” but affirmed Nacua will be sidelined for a long time.

While this isn’t positive for the Rams, it was revealed that Puka could return during Week 14 or Week 15.

With injuries to the receiving core, Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams offense will have a hard time scoring points in the next few weeks.