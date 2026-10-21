Rams Get Ominous Injury Timeline Update on Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams’ wait for Myles Garrett could continue for even longer than anticipated.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote that Garrett is “likely out another two or three weeks at least” in an article on October 21.

Garrett was required to miss at least four games after going on injured reserve with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery to address. That timeframe has already passed. He went on IR in Week 2, and he was eligible to come off in Week 6.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced in Week 6 that Garrett would not return to action.

McVay did the same ahead of Week 7. Unfortunately, it appears Rams fans could hear that familiar refrain for several more weeks.

This comes as at least a mild surprise after previous reports suggested it was possible that Garrett could return in Week 7. Garrett also received a possible six-to-eight-week timeline, which would put his return at Weeks 8 through 10.

The Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals in that span.

Their bye is in Week 11.

That could put the Rams in a position to take additional precautions with Garrett to ensure he is available for the stretch run and the postseason. That is, if they are in the hunt for the players at that time, which is far from a given with how the season has gone so far for the Rams.

Rams Navigating Grim Reality With Myles Garrett

The Rams miss Garrett on the field, even if they did not get the best version of him in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, their trade to acquire Garrett from the Browns this offseason was not cheap:

Rams got:

Myles Garrett

Browns got:

Jared Verse

2027 first-round pick

2028 second-round pick

2029 third-round pick

That has left the Rams in a bit of a bind as they navigate another extended absence. Davante Adams will miss the next six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring that required surgery to repair. It is not just the deal for Garrett that the Rams are feeling, either.

“They don’t have a ton to trade,” Graziano wrote, adding, “They are without their first-round pick in the 2027 draft as a result of the Myles Garrett trade. They are without their third-round pick in that same draft as a result of the Trent McDuffie trade. And they’re missing their second-round pick in 2028 and their third-round pick in 2029, both also as a result of the Garrett trade.”

Browns Flourishing Without Myles Garrett

The Rams are lacking without Garrett on the field. The same cannot be said about Verse and the Browns six weeks into the season, though.

“#Browns are 2nd in the NFL w/19 sacks only to the #Lions (20) despite no Myles Garrett, no Alex Wright (Achilles) & Jared Verse still looking for his 1st sack,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot posted on X on October 21. “Todd Monken credited Mike Rutenberg and Jacques Cesaire. Was hopeful they’d maintain the standard.”

The Rams have greater ambitions than leading stat categories. However, it is difficult to deny that the trade has worked out better for the Browns so far. Moreover, they could be in a better situation long-term if Garrett continues to battle injuries.