Los Angeles Rams Confirm Unfortunate News on Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams made their official decision on Myles Garrett.

More specifically, the Rams “will not” be starting the clock on Garrett’s 21-day practice window, which will precede his return to game action, per head coach Sean McVay in his day-after press conference on October 13. “Not this week.”

Garrett has been out since Week 1, undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee and landing on injured reserve after experiencing pain since training camp.

This unfortunate update is disappointing, particularly following one from earlier in the day.

“My understanding was it was a six-week recovery from a knee surgery. He had the knee surgery on the Monday after Week 1,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on October 13. “So, Week 7 should be around when he’s ready, which could mean practicing this week and then playing next week. Or, it could mean somehow practicing this week–we’re getting to the window.”

However, it is also not surprising to learn Garrett will not return to practice just yet. Not following comments McVay previously made regarding Garrett’s status for Week 7.

“He’s making good progress,” McVay told reporters on October 10 in what was his final media availability ahead of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

“What I will say is it’s not ready to say whether we’ll open that window or not. In talking with Neil [ElAtrache], the surgery went really well. He’s making good progress. As far as what that timeline looks like, it’s kind of week-to-week in terms of how he feels. But I would say it’s more likely that we do not start his clock next week.”

Rapoport’s anticipated timeline was off by at least one week.

Myles Garrett Will Elevate Rams Defense Upon Return

Still, the eventual return of Garrett to the Rams lineup should do wonders for a defense that ranks third in yards but is 20th in scoring through five weeks.

“The Rams are supposed to be the super team, and it’s all dramatic,” Rapoport said. “Nothing I’ve seen–just my eyes–nothing I’ve seen has stopped me from saying, ‘This is a team that could win the Super Bowl.’

“Yes, they ran up against a very good Bills team who beat them yesterday due to a confluence of events in an unbelievably dramatic game. Well, the Bills are also very good. So, could we see these teams again in a very, very big game in a similar stadium? I think we could. I think the Rams are still really good, and having Myles Garrett out there will only help.”

Garrett failed to record a stat in his lone appearance for the Rams.

He also has yet to play alongside Aaron Donald, who missed Week 1 as he ramped up but came out of retirement following the Rams’ trade for Garrett.

The Rams also lost left tackle Alaric Jackson for two games. That is due to a suspension after he punched Bills EDGE Bradley Chubb on the field following the game. The Rams only recently got Donald and Puka Nacua back on the field.

Getting their entire intended starting lineup in the same game continues to elude them, though.