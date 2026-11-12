Former Rams 14-Game Veteran Signs with AFC North Practice Squad

A former Los Angeles Rams special teamer has found a new home.

According to insider Ian Rapoport, the former Rams kicker Harrison Mevis is signing with the Baltimore Ravens‘ practice squad.

“The #Ravens also signed former #Rams kicker Harrison Mevis to their practice squad, in addition to Riley Patterson to their 53-man roster, per me and @MikeGarafolo. All eyes on the kicking game in practice this week.”

Mevis was perfect on PATs, going 14-for-14, but struggled with field goals this season. The kicker missed four of his nine attempts, which were all from 40 or more yards.

In his time in the City of Angels, the former Rams special teamer went 17-for-22 on FGs and went a perfect 64-for-64 on PATs.

Now in Baltimore, Harrison Mevis will have to fight for an opportunity to return to the game-day field.

Rams Kicker Spot After Harrison Mevis

Since parting ways with Harrison Mevis, the Los Angeles Rams have used three different kickers.

The Rams signed Blake Grupe, who later tore his ACL in his first game as a member of the NFC West squad. Grupe had one field goal attempt as a member of LA, making it from 44 yards; he did not have a PAT attempt.

To move on from the injured kicker, Los Angeles brought in 13-year veteran Brandon McManus to the squad. McManus has been lights-out in his three games for the Rams, making all three of his field goal attempts and a perfect 10-for-10 on PATs.

LA brought Joshua Karty back to handle kickoff duties and he hasn’t attempted a field goal this season. Karty spent the last two seasons on and off the Rams roster, making 39 of his 49 field goal attempts, while missing seven of his 62 PAT attempts.

With the kicker position now likely held by McManus, it can be clearly stated that special teams has been an issue for the Rams.

Rams Make Puka Nacua Decision

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Puka Nacua will stay on the Rams’ 53-man roster after it was initially reported that the wide receiver would be sent to IR.

But according to head coach Sean McVay, due to roster “mechanics,” the two-time Pro Bowler will remain on the active squad. McVay affirms Nacua will remain out for a while, with it reported that the WR will return around Week 14 or Week 15.

Already without Davante Adams, the Rams offense could rely heavily on the run game over the next few weeks.