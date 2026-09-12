Los Angeles Rams ‘Terminated’ Deal With 6-Foot-1 Ball-Hawking Cornerback

The Los Angeles Rams have cut ties with third-year cornerback Alex Johnson.

In the shuffle of the Rams elevating safety Tanner Ingle to the active roster for their eventual loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the game itself, LA also officially ended their agreement with Johnson “via waivers, a California native who also went to college at UCLA.

The decision–which Rams On SI’s Blaine Grisak reported on September 10–was actually the culmination of a multi-day process in which the Rams ultimately severed ties with Johnson.

Rams Finalize Process to Cut Ties With Alex Johnson

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Rams “terminated” Johnson’s deal “via waivers” on September 10, but they agreed to an injury settlement with the former Bruin on September 9.

The Rams officially waived Johnson with an injury designation on August 29, announcing it as part of their deadline cuts. Johnson cleared waivers and reverted back to the Rams’ injured reserve.

The settlement was the next step after Johnson reverted, and now his deal is terminated.

He is now free to sign with whatever team he chooses. However, if Johnson and the Rams have eyes on a reunion, they must wait for their settlement to run its course plus three more weeks.

Johnson is a former undrafted free agent who has yet to appear in a regular-season contest, but he was also an intriguing prospect coming out of college. He led the Pac-12 with 5 interceptions in his final collegiate season in 2023.

Alex Johnson Lived Up to Pre-Draft Profile During Preseason

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler included him in the “best of the rest” group in his “The Beast” pre-draft guide in 2024.

“Tall nickel cornerback who could get some looks as a backup safety. Johnson is a relatively fluid athlete with good explosion numbers and adequate top-end speed,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote ahead of the 2024 draft. “Johnson’s traits give him a chance to fight for a practice-squad spot.”

The 6-foot-1 Johnson played in all three of the Rams’ preseason games in 2026.

He finished the exhibition slate with 7 total tackles but struggled in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Johnson began his career with the New York Giants, but he has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans.

Rams’ Roster Move Proves Foreboding

Johnson was not going to prevent what happened to the Rams against the 49ers, not when their high-priced duo of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson could hardly slow San Francisco’s offense down during the contest.

However, it was an untimely transaction that gained a bit of symbolism as 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy carved them up.

The final score, 27-7, does not fully illustrate the magnitude of the letdown.

The Rams fell behind 3-0 after their opening drive was a three-and-out. They scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead, but, obviously, did not score again. This was a gut-check loss for the Rams, and it followed their cutting ties with the (at least previously) injured Johnson.

What comes next for Johnson, and whether a return to the Rams is even possible down the road, remains unclear.