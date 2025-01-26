Former Rams QB Jared Goff Gets Good News From Lions Before Offseason

Like the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions exited from the playoffs earlier than they would have liked. The Lions lost to the Washington Commanders while the Rams succumbed to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Goff and the Lions have seen an exodus of coaches following their playoff exit, losing both coordinators – including OC Ben Johnson – to head coaching positions with rival teams.

The Lions remain confident in Goff and his ability to improve even after losing Johnson though.

“I feel very confident in that,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes told reporters on January 23. “As long as Dan [Campbell]’s the head coach here, and as long as I’m here, then those are things that we talk about that are not going to change. So it may be a scheme tweak here or there. But if a player’s going to come in here, he’s a Detroit Lion or he’s not; same as that question about a coach coming here.

“I think Jared, in particular, that’s something that’s – I know it’s at the forefront of Dan’s mind in terms of what’s going to be the best thing for him [Goff], so I got faith that everything will be okay.”

“I can’t say that [Goff is a product of Johnson’s system]. Obviously, he was very productive with Ben as a coordinator. But he had a lot of prior success before he even got here as well in a completely different system, and I think he’s a better quarterback and more mature quarterback now than he was then when he had early success. So I don’t foresee that,” Holmes said.

“I think the guy’s in his prime. He’s gotten better and better every year. And when I say, ‘Prime,’ I think just entering it. Because he keeps ascending. I think, every single year we’ve been here, it’s the next year has been, ‘Man, he’s playing at a high level. He’s playing –,’ and the levels keep improving. So again, I just have a lot of faith in Dan. And I know that he’ll make sure that Jared’s going to be in a good position.”

Goff signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension in November 2024, three years after his trade from the Rams. The Lions cannot cut Goff at a financial gain until 2026, per Over The Cap. A post-June 1 designation then would save $35 million with $34.6 million in dead money.

A potential trade involving the 30-year-old QB would carry similar ramifications. A post-June 1 trade in 2026 is the first opportunity for the Lions to save money.

Such a move would save $55 million with $14.6 million in dead cap.

Play

Lions Teammates Defend Former Rams QB Jared Goff After Playoff Loss

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Goff completed 57.5% of his passes for 313 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in the playoff loss to the Commanders. He was also sacked twice and fumbled once.

He faced heavy criticism in the game’s aftermath.

However, teammates and Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell both defended Goff.

“I will ride with Jared Goff until the day I die,” Ragnow told reporters on January 18. “Any aspect of life. Football, no matter what it is. One of the most stand-up human beings, players, you name it. I’ll always have his back.”

“That’s bulls***,” Sewell told reporters on January 19 about the onus being on Goff after the 45-31 loss. “I just don’t understand how a team sport, people can put a blame on one person at all. It’s not like he’s the one that’s out there by himself. So, I’ll never understand it. But … that’s not my world and what I pay attention to, so. But that’s bulls***.”

Goff is heading into his fifth offseason with the Lions after his trade from the Rams in 2021.

NFL Delivers Bad News to Commanders LB Over Jared Goff

Goff is no longer participating, but he still made postseason news. The NFL reviewed a hit Goff took from Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu.

“Could you imagine if Patrick Mahomes took this hit, Luvu would have been thrown out of the game, fined, and then arrested for assault!” a fan captioned a clip of the hit on X on January 18. “Instead Jared Goff gets a free trip to the medical tent.”

The league has since levied punishment on Luvu.

“The NFL fined #Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) — his block on #Lions QB Jared Goff that aided a pick-six return,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on January 25. “No flag was thrown on what ended up being a pivotal play in Washington’s upset win.”

Goff was 8-for-10 for 120 yards and 1 TD before that hit, which occurred with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter. The ex-Rams QB went 15-for-29 for 193 yards with 0 TDs and 2 more picks the rest of the way.