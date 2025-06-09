Rams Among ‘Top Landing Spots’ for $72 Million Pro Bowl Playmaker

The Los Angeles Rams have long been linked to a potential reunion with cornerback Jalen Ramsey, even acknowledging interest in the Miami Dolphins star. However, a potentially even more intriguing option is available in Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander.

Alexander and the Packers have been at odds for years, and the organization has decided their best course of action is to cut the two-time Pro Bowler.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin cited the Rams among Alexander’s “top landing spots.”

“The Rams … are always interested in going after star players,” Dubin wrote on June 9. “Their cornerback situation is a bit more settled with Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon on the outside and Quentin Lake in the slot, but both Williams and Witherspoon have experience bumping inside and adding Alexander to the mix would raise the talent level of the entire group.”

Alexander has battled injuries in three of the last four seasons, playing in 14 games total in 2023 and 2024. The former No. 18 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Alexander, has played in every game during the regular season once in his career (2019).

He managed to snag 2 interceptions and return one of them for a touchdown during the 2024 regular season.

Jaire Alexander’s Issues With Packers a Red Flag for Rams

Alexander was heading into Year 3 of a four-year, $84 million contract. The Packers approached Alexander about taking a pay cut on a restructured deal.

Alexander, having long been resistant to such a move, remained steadfast.

“The Packers and CB Jaire Alexander’s reps met yesterday where Green Bay informed him they are releasing the two-time Pro Bowler, per me and @mattschneidman,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on X on June 9.

Schneidmann added that the Packers and Alexander again failed to reach an agreement on a restructured contract during the meeting.

JUST NOW: Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on the team releasing CB Jaire Alexander👇 “We had the mini camp starting yesterday, and I think this way we wanted to have that resolved.” pic.twitter.com/gdgUxj7C4k — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) June 9, 2025

“The #Packers are releasing CB Jaire Alexander, who had 2 years, $37M remaining on his contract,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti posted on X on June 9. “The 28-year-old earned over $72M in 7 seasons with Green Bay, leaving behind dead cap hits of: 2025: $7.5M ($17.1M saved) [and] 2026: $9.5M ($17.5M saved).”

Jaire Alexander Among NFL’s ‘Best’ CBs

Alexander has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 60% of their throws or better twice in his career, per Pro Football Reference, doing so as a rookie in 2018 and in 2023, when he played in seven games.

“When healthy, he has been one of the best cornerbacks in football, but has increasingly been unable to remain on the field in recent years. Since 2021, Alexander has played in just 34 of 68 possible games. He’s played more than seven games in a season just once during that span, though he did make the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro second team during that 2022 campaign,” Dubin wrote.

“Of course, Alexander is still just 28 years old and he should have plenty of career left ahead of him.”

The Rams could take a flier on Alexander, knowing they are confident in their current group.

Rams head coach Sean McVay touted the group while speaking on Ramsey, who is more than two years older than Alexander and comes with his own financial hurdles with a three-year, $72.3 million extension starting after he wraps a five-year, $100 million pact in 2025.

The Dolphins could also take the same path as the Packers, whose decision weakens Miami’s leverage in trade talks. That would once again change the math for the Rams.