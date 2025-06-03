Rams Linked to Trade for All-Pro Super Bowl Champion Amid $24 Million Hurdle

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay downplayed the team’s involvement in trade talks for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, a new report states that LA remains in the hunt for the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

With June 1 passing, the Dolphins have greater financial flexibility in a Ramsey trade. His $24 million salary for 2025 remains a hurdle, though.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke down the situation for Ramsey, the Dolphins, and the Rams.

“[The Dolphins have] been engaged with multiple teams on a trade. The LA Rams, Ramsey’s former team, have been in the mix. I’m told he’s at least on the [team’s] radar. We’ll see if they get to the point where they get a deal done,” Fowler told Amina Smith on “SportsCenter” on June 2. “The tricky part here is that $24 million in guaranteed salary. But now that we are into June, the Dolphins can save around $10 million on their cap once they get this trade done.”

Fowler’s remarks could suggest the Rams remain more in on Ramsey than McVay let on. The head coach has not shied away from his interest in a reunion with Ramsey, who won the Super Bowl with the Rams following the 2021 regular season.

However, McVay suggested that Ramsey’s salary was a potential hurdle to getting a deal done with the Dolphins.

Rams HC Sean McVay Notes Hurdles to Jalen Ramsey Trade

Ramsey is wrapping a five-year, $100 million contract. He also has a three-year, $72.3 million extension that begins in 2026.

“We would never close out those opportunities,” McVay told reporters on May 28. “There’s a lot of layers with something of that magnitude, when you’re talking about the caliber of the player, all right, the compensation that they’re looking for in return, what does that look like in terms of how they want to handle what he’s actually due.

“There would be some things that we would need to be able to do if that was going to be a direction that we went. We certainly haven’t closed the door on that, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of dialogue as of late in regards to some of the communication.”

Trading CB Jalen Ramsey New Team Acquires

2025: $5.9M ($21.1M cash)

2026: $18.2M ($21M cash)

2027: $20M ($21M cash)

2028: $31.2M ($24M cash)

2029: $12.3M (void)#Dolphins Dead Cap

2025: $10.7M ($5.9M saved)

2026: $18.4M ($6.5M saved) $20M of 2025 salary is fully guaranteed,… — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 3, 2025

McVay said the communication level could pick up, noting situations “change quickly.”

The Rams have been upfront about their interest in Ramsey, and general manager Les Snead revealed trade talks with Miami, though he did not specifically say the CB was the subject.

Rams Have Options

The Rams do not need to trade for Ramsey. As McVay noted, they return a deep group of contributors, who also offer versatility.

“I feel good about where we’re at,” McVay said. “There’s a lot of young guys, or maybe even guys that maybe are new to the Rams, but have accumulated a bunch of experience, that I think are only going to continue to take steps.”

The Rams return their top three corners in starts and snap counts from 2024.

Additionally, they have other trade options. Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is younger than Ramsey. A more veteran option, like Stephon Gilmore, could make sense in free agency.