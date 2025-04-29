Rams Linked to Highly-Coveted Legacy QB After Making Draft Trade

The Los Angeles Rams still have quarterback Matthew Stafford under contract for 2025. It is his third in a four-year, $160 million contract. However, the Rams’ decision to let him explore his market this offseason has led to speculative links to Texas QB Arch Manning.

Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of more recent NFL QBs Peyton and Eli, is the presumptive QB1 in the 2025 draft.

After the Rams traded out of Round 1 this year, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini received calls.

“What are the chances of the Rams still having that pick by the time we get to the draft next year? Zero,” Russini said on the “Scoop City” podcast on April 29. “I had a bunch of people in football texting me after the Rams did that. They’re like, ‘Arch! Arch! That’s what Les [Snead] is after. But we’ll see so much can happen between now and then, as we know.”

Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions for the Longhorns in 2024, his true sophomore season. That means he still has at least two more years of eligibility, so planning for him is ambitious.

However, Manning’s skill set could appeal to Rams head coach Sean McVay. That is, if LA does find itself facing an opportunity to secure his services in the 2026 draft.

Rams Could Need Falcons’ Help to Land Texas QB Arch Manning

Russini’s intel came in response to The Athletic’s Mike Sando praising the Rams’ decision to trade out of the No. 26 overall slot with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 draft. Sando said he never felt the Rams would let Stafford go despite faith in backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

He also praised their “poker move” of letting Stafford “sweat” this offseason, leaving him to realize they valued him more than other teams.

The pick, from the Falcons, could be the ultimate prize, though.

“I’m a big fan of – this year, in particular – getting first-round picks, and getting picks for next year. So, I thought the Rams getting a 1 next year was something that I really wasn’t expecting to have happen, and we know that Sean McVay always sort of likes his quarterback but has his eye on, maybe, something else in the future,” Sando told Russini and Chase Daniel.

“Great job to get a pick next year when next year’s draft’s supposed to be better anyway. Probably, will be better, and now you’re in that mix of a team with ammo. And who knows what else they do, they may get more picks to give themselves a real chance.”

ARCH MANNING TAKES IT 67 YARDS TO THE HOUSE WITH HIS LEGS 😱 It's the longest rush by a Texas QB since Vince Young in 2005. pic.twitter.com/AjU9uSli2c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2024

“Atlanta kind of went a little all-in this year; that’s who they got the pick from. But what if Michael Penix gets hurt or something and [Kirk] Cousins isn’t there?” Sando said. “That could be a high pick. That has the possibility to be a higher pick than you think. So, I really like that for the Rams.”

Stafford did turn down more lucrative offers to return. Still, the Chicago Bears pulled off a similar move as Sando described. They acquired a future first from the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

They used that selection on Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection in 2024. In the last two offseasons, the Bears have built up the roster and coaching staff around Williams. The Rams have already begun that process, particularly on defense.

Manning would be a tremendous head start on the offense.

Arch Manning Could Appeal to Rams HC Sean McVay

Before the Rams ever let Stafford test the market, Snead turned heads by leaving the door open for a trade this offseason, saying it would take incoming interest. He also admitted the QB “disturbed” their plan to retool.

“I think Matthew probably disturbed our rejuvenation period. Because I think we did play in the Divisional Round that year. And then maybe a week later is when it leaked that, ‘Hey, he would like to be traded,’ and the Lions were thinking of trading him. So we had to get back to work a little bit quicker than we wanted to,” Snead told reporters in January.

“On trades …, that’s one thing too. It’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do – that’s the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

This was the preferred outcome, but McVay could find Manning’s dual-threat skills appealing.

“McVay has long flirted with the idea of a mobile quarterback,” The Athletic’s Derrik Klassen wrote on April 14.. He was eager to give John Wolford a chance at the end of the Jared Goff saga, then held onto him as the team’s backup through the 2022 season. McVay also gave Bryce Perkins a start in 2022, a game in which Perkins carried the ball 19 times for 90 yards.”