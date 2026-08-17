Rams Get ‘Fair’ Take About Aaron Donald Amid Update After Official Move

The Los Angeles Rams caused a stir with another official visit, specifically a workout, with Aaron Donald, leading to a new insider update.

Donald’s foray into testing the waters about coming out of retirement has been an attention-grabbing endeavor. It has yet to yield the concrete answer that the Rams are seeking from the 10-time Pro Bowler, though.

As time continues to pass, the Rams continue to wait, and patiently so at that.

Insider Gives ‘Fair’ Take on Aaron Donald’s Return to Rams

Donald’s name came across the transaction wire, drawing plenty of attention to the Rams. They have already had a headlining offseason, with trades for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. The latter is a key reason Donald is entertaining a return to the Rams.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reset the situation on where Donald and the Rams stand.

“What happened–again–is Aaron Donald put on some helmets, put on some pads, and worked out for the Rams, wanting to see how his body acclimated. And the answer to your question about is it time, not yet. He’s really just going through the process. The Rams have been very vocal about saying they do not have a time frame for Aaron Donald,” Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” on August 17.

“It’s not like there needs to be some move where they would say, ‘Alright, well, if we get him, we then need to trade or cut this guy, or we need to make room for this guy, or we need to figure out this salary. So, it has to be now.’ It really doesn’t have to be anytime. It has to be whenever Aaron Donald wants. No doubt the team will welcome him with open arms. If he decides to play, it’s fair to say it is trending that way, that he would likely play. But there’s been no firm decision.”

Donald and the Rams can slow-play his decision until Week 13. That is the deadline by which Donald and players in his situation must submit the requisite paperwork for reinstatement

“As he continues to not just work out, but see how his body responds, then he is able to make a more informed decision about whether or not he wants to come out of retirement,” Rapoport concluded about Donald’s work towards a potential return to the Rams.

Sean McVay Honest About Aaron Donald

Rapoport’s update and clarification about Donald’s most recent workout for the Rams was largely just what Rams head coach Sean McVay said about the initial official transaction wire notice from last week. Rams defensive line coach Giff Smith put Donald through the workouts.

“Best tryout that we’ve ever had,” McVay said in jest on August 5.

“That was, honestly, our way of being able to get a workout with him within the parameters of what’s necessary. But Giff Smith said it’s the greatest tryout he’s ever had.”

McVay clarified the Rams’ stance and situation regarding Donald after the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Again, he made no secret of his wish to have Donald back with the Rams. Nor has McVay hid his desire to have a resolution sooner rather than later.

Rams Patiently Waiting

McVay also made it clear once again that the Rams are operating on Donald’s timeline, with the coach admitting they have discussed some projected target dates.

“We’ve had great dialogue. It’s going to be on his timeline and when he feels good about having clarity, whether that’s a yes, or whether that ends up being a no. We’ve had some tentative discussions behind the scenes. There’s a lot of stuff, without getting too granular with it, and just out of respect for the dialogue that he and I have,” McVay told reporters postgame on August 15.

“I’m hopeful that it’ll be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come. And I think there’s a chance that we’ll be closer to that than not. But again, I don’t want to say too much or put some sort of invisible deadline on something that doesn’t exist in my mind for him.”

For now, McVay and the Rams are simply trying to capitalize on the opportunity to reunite with Donald. He was notably staunchly against unretiring in recent years. The sudden change of heart is as encouraging a sign as any.