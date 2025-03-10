Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Agree to Contract With Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to sure up one of their projected needs early in free agency, agreeing to sign former Indianapolis Colts and Philadephia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers during the legal tampering period.

Rodgers was a sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2020.

He spent the 2024 season with the Eagles, playing in 15 games and starting three during the regular season en route to the Super Bowl.

“Former Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers reached agreement on a 2-year $15 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in a post on X on March 10. “The deal includes $8M fully guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Bryan Gavin and Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports.”

Rodgers, 27, recorded 26 total tackles, 4 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble for the Eagles during the regular season. He added another 6 stops, 3 PBUs, and a recovered fumble which he returned for a score in the postseason en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Listed at 5-foot-10, Rodgers has experience playing outside and inside at the nickel position. He has also returned punts.

He was a popular speculative target for the Vikings before free agency opened.

Vikings Land Versatile DB With Isaiah Rodgers Signing

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores reacts against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings’ top three corners – Byron Murphy, Shaquill Griffin, and Stephon Gilmore are free agents. Gilmore and Griffin played well after the Vikings signed them amid a slew of injuries at during the offseason and training camp.

However, both players are or will be in their 30s by the time the 2025 season arrives and were obviously not part of the Vikings’ plan heading into the 2024 campaign.

Murphy turns 28 in January 2025, but he is expected to command significant interest.

The Vikings still have several corners under contract, including 2023 third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon. He was projected to start opposite Murphy but missed the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in the first training camp practice.

Vikings 2024 fourth-round pick Khyree Jackson was also killed in a car crash over the summer, just two months after the draft.

It left the Vikings reeling organizationally and on the field as they scrambled through options.

During the season, the Vikings traded former draft picks Andrew Booth and waived Akayleb Evans, leaving them thin on supposed blue-chip talent. They do have intriguing prospects in Dwight McGlothern and Reddy Steward, a pair of 2024 undrafted free agents.

The Vikings were perilously thin at corner heading into the offseason, though. They might not be done. But they are off to a solid start in terms of executing a plan to address their needs.

Vikings Navigating Light Draft Capital

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers.

Adding Rodgers also allows the Vikings to focus on other needs as free agency rolls on. They are losing starters in quarterback Sam Darnold and Camryn Bynum with Murphy’s situation looming over them.

They also lost backup tight end Johnny Mundt.

It will be difficult for the Vikings to address their remaining needs in the draft. The Vikings own four picks in the 2025 cycle. One is within the top 50 selections and two are inside the top 100.

Over The Cap projected the Vikings had $61.2 million to spend during the offseason. That was before factoring in Rodgers’ new deal, though. They should still be in a position to add more pieces. They can at least move cornerback down a rung or two on the list of needs.

