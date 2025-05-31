Rams Trade Pitch Lands Former Top-5 Pick Amid League Interest

The Los Angeles Rams set the stage for their next big move during the 2025 draft, and it could result in a trade with the team they made that deal with, the Atlanta Falcons, for tight end Kyle Pitts. It is a surprising suggestion given the makeup of the Rams’ roster.

However, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Rams could offer a “top” package to Atlanta for Pitts, sending their first-round pick back for second and third-rounders.

However, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported a lesser asking price for Pitts, at least to start.

“Sources: Multiple teams have reached out to the #Falcons about the availability of TE Kyle Pitts,” Schultz reported on X on May 30. “Nothing is imminent, and Atlanta would prefer to keep him — but I’m told it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”

This Heavy Sports trade proposal would send the Rams’ 2026 second-rounder to the Falcons instead of returning the Falcons’ first.

Rams get:

Kyle Pitts

Falcons get:

2026 second-round pick

2027 conditional sixth-round pick (becomes fourth-rounder with playing time)

“Tyler Higbee is 32 and entering the final year of his contract. Rookie second-round pick Terrance Ferguson has potential but is totally unproven at the pro level,” Knox wrote on May 30.

“Trading for Pitts would give the Rams a dynamic pass-catching tight end to complement wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Long-term, he could serve as a target for both Matthew Stafford and whichever quarterback the Rams pick to carry the baton after him.”

Moving lesser picks in a trade preserves the Rams’ ability to move up for a QB in the 2026 draft.

Rams Connection Presents Potential Red Flag as Kyle Pitts Hits Trade Block

Knox also noted that Rams quarterback coach Dave Ragone was Pitts’ offensive coordinator during his 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl rookie season with the Falcons in his trade idea.

That could also be a foreboding connection, though.

“Following a 7-10 season and missing the playoffs for a sixth-straight season, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith, who was hired in the same offseason the team selected Pitts. Atlanta then hired Raheem Morris to be its newest head coach, and he brought in former Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson as his offensive coordinator,” CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan wrote on May 31.

“This new regime and new offensive system made Pitts a square peg trying to fit into a round hole. Coming from Los Angeles, Robinson didn’t run an offense that prominently featured the tight end position as a pass-catching weapon.”

The moment we've all been waiting for… KIRK TO KYLE TOUCHDOWN 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/iXBNAK7KCp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 8, 2024

“Robinson had Tyler Higbee as his top tight end,” Sullivan wrote, “but Higbee averaged just 558 yards per season when Robinson was the pass game coordinator.”

Robinson is no longer in LA, and Rams head coach Sean McVay is the team’s playcaller.

Still, targets would be sparse for Pitts if the Rams traded for Pitts, given the wealth of options not only at his position but in the offense in general. Even the team’s running backs get in on the passing game, further reducing the available targets with Pitts not even part of the equation.

Rams Loaded at TE

A trade for Pitts would land the Rams the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 draft. Through four seasons with the Falcons, Pitts has recorded 196 receptions, 2,651 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He is on the fifth-year option of his four-year, $32.9 million contract.

Pitts will count $10.9 million against the cap in 2025, and it is all guaranteed, before hitting free agency in 2026.

The Rams still have Colby Parkinson leading a deep group of reserves behind Higbee.

Moreover, they are very high on Ferguson, the 46th overall pick in 2024. Their interest in a trade for Pitts would likely be limited if it exists at all. In addition to surrendering assets for the former first-round pick, the Rams would need to retain him after the 2025 season.

It is also unclear whether the Falcons would entertain a trade offer from the Rams for Pitts without including their first-round pick.