NFL Hands Down Multiple Fines Over Los Angeles Rams Game

The NFL has handed down multiple decisions regarding punishment over actions from Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. The good news is that none of the fines levied were against the Rams.

The lack of any fines for LA is at least mildly surprising following the controversial unnecessary roughness call against cornerback Josh Wallace that helped usher in the Rams loss.

McVay previously revealed that the NFL confirmed to him that another call was incorrect.

The lack of disciplinary action is not further confirmation of that (the NFL notably sent out a memo following the previous revelation saying that communications with clubs are to remain confidential). Nevertheless, it is good news for Wallace.

Wallace appears to have avoided picking up his first strike toward an automatic one-game suspension.

Three strikes in any one of a select group of infractions will trigger such a decision.

Wallace played a bigger role in Week 6 in place of the injured Trent McDuffie. He figures to reprise that role in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders if McDuffie is unable to play once again. McDuffie is questionable for the contest with a groin injury.

Sean McVay, Rams Get Good News as NFL Hands Down Punishments

Instead of docking the Rams, the NFL levied a pair of fines against Cardinals players.

Cardinals edge defender Eko Leota received a $6,361 fine for “unnecessary roughness” over a “blindside block” during a Rams punt in the first quarter.

That is notably just a fraction of the standard fine for such an infraction, per the NFL, which is $1,941. A second offense can incur a fine that reaches as high as $17,911, though the NFL acts at its own discretions and amounts frequently vary.

The NFL levied a $6,750 fine against Cardinals tight end Teagan Quitoriano for a “leg whip.”

That occurred during the fourth quarter on a first-and-8 run play from Cardinals back Zonovan Knight. Standard fines for leg whips are $17,911 (first offense) and $23,882 (second offense).

No flags were thrown on either of Leota or Quitoriano’s infractions in a shining example of the NFL’s weekly review process. That also makes the news for McVay and the Rams stand out that much more.