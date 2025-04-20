Rams’ Pro Bowler Makes Waves in ‘Rare’ Move Amid Expected $50 Million Decision

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has stirred the pot, and it ties into his own team’s future. Nacua’s recent comments about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continue to draw attention nearly two weeks after they first came to light.

Purdy, the 25-year-old former “Mr. Irrelevant,” is on an expiring four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract, and his next deal could pay him as much as $50 million.

Nacua believes that would be too much, which caught NFL.com’s Kevin Patra by surprise.

“Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is used to sticking his nose into traffic to make a catch. Recently, the star wideout leaned into chatter about division-rival quarterback Brock Purdy’s contract,” Patra wrote on April 18.

“It’s rare for players to discuss others’ contracts, especially that of a division rival. Perhaps realizing that, Nacua tossed some praise on the Niners to finish the thought.”

“I don’t think so,” Nacua, who was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, told former NFL star Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast on April 8 when asked if Purdy’s next contract would begin with a “5” in terms of tens of millions of dollars. “I think mid-4.

“He seems like a smart guy. … They have a chance to still be in their window. And I think if he goes for a 5 that the window closes, right?”

Nacua also said the Rams’ rival would “figure some things out” thanks to linebacker Fred Warner.

Brock Purdy Getting $50 Million AAS Could Benefit Rams

Patra believes recent trends point to Purdy indeed receiving a deal that pays him an average annual salary of $50 million or more.

“Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has played for peanuts for three seasons, including one run to the Super Bowl. The Niners have spent the offseason shedding contracts partly to get their books in order and partly with the presumption that Purdy’s payday is coming,” Patra wrote.

“A $45 million-per-year deal would be a steal for the Niners at this point. Far less accomplished QBs are making much more than that. Based on cap percentages and the belief that it’ll continue to rise, a deal starting with a 5 seems likely.”

That could prove to be good news for the Rams.

Purdy has completed 61.6% of his passes for 640 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception in three career games against the Rams.

Purdy’s 91.2 passer rating against the Rams is his seventh-worst mark among the 22 teams he has attempted a pass against. He may improve as he gains more experience, but his contract would remain a hindrance to the 49ers’ potential efforts to improve the roster in other areas.

Most importantly, Nacua and the Rams are 2-1 against the 49ers’ QB1.

Puka Nacua’s Comments Bring Rams’ QB Situation Into Spotlight

The difference between averaging $45 million and $50 million annually is going from tying for 15th to ranking 11th in AAS, per Over The Cap.

Notably, Rams QB Matthew Stafford ranks 16th, earning $40 million on average.

Stafford, on a four-year, $160 million pact, is a two-time Pro Bowler (Purdy has one trip) and Super Bowl champion. Age is certainly a factor in every contract negotiation. Stafford is 12 years older than Purdy and has at least flirted with retirement after each of the last two seasons.

However, the potentially growing list of QBs who earn more than Stafford on average serves as key context to the Rams star’s stance that led to an altered agreement earlier this offseason.

Nacua’s comments could also resurface when his contract negotiations begin with the Rams.