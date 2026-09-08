Rams’ HC Sean McVay Issues Final Myles Garrett Week 1 Injury Update

The Los Angeles Rams are set to depart for Australia on Tuesday night, but before they do, they have some big decisions to make on several of their players. With such a long trek on deck, the Rams may leave behind some players who are injured or simply aren’t ready to suit up, which would effectively rule them out for the game.

We saw this happen with veteran defensive tackle Aaron Donald, as head coach Sean McVay revealed he won’t be flying to Australia as he continues to ramp up after coming out of a two-year retirement. When it comes to the other member of L.A.’s superstar defensive line duo, though, McVay issued some better news regarding Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett Set to Play for Rams in Week 1 Despite Injury Concerns

Sean McVay says Myles Garrett (knee) will be “ready to go” against the 49ers in Melbourne. https://t.co/3KHer8mFxU— Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) September 8, 2026

The Rams made a lot of big moves this offseason, but trading for Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in the wake of his historic 2025 campaign may just be the biggest of the bunch. Despite playing for a Browns team that was one of the worst units in the league, Garrett still found a way to break the NFL’s single-season sack record with 23 quarterback takedowns.

There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding Garrett’s arrival in town, and the thought of seeing him and Donald on the same team is a frightening proposition for Los Angeles’ opponents. However, Garrett has been slowed as of late by a bothersome knee injury, which has led to some concern surrounding his Week 1 status.

While Donald seemed to be a real question mark for Week 1, the overarching assumption was that Garrett would be able to get himself on the field alongside his new teammates. Sure enough, after giving folks the bad news regarding Donald, McVay confirmed that Garrett will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Sean McVay says Myles Garrett (knee) will be ‘ready to go’ against the 49ers in Melbourne,” Benjamin Royer of The O.C. Register shared in a post on X.

Rams Looking to Open 2026 Campaign With a Win

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams jogs off the field during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

While the Rams are understandably going to keep tabs on Garrett’s knee injury, it never seemed likely to impact his availability for Week 1. Fans will have to wait to see him and Donald play alongside each other, but watching Garrett make his debut against the Niners will surely still get folks pumped for the upcoming season.

With Garrett set to play, L.A. is going to be a heavy favorite to take down San Fran in Australia on Thursday. Of course, the team still needs to fly across the world for this game, but assuming it can adjust to its new environment, it should be able to take care of business in Week 1. Kickoff for this highly anticipated international game is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET on Sep. 10.