Rams Get Telling Take on Potential Deal for ‘Under-the-Radar’ Team Leader

General manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams have left themselves far less wiggle room than they have enjoyed in recent seasons, which could lead to difficult discussion about and decisions on players like Kobie Turner.

Turner has become one of the most productive defensive linemen in the NFL, particularly against the pass.

Players like Turner get paid, and handsomely, which could put the squeeze on the Rams.

Kobie Turner Could Price Out of Rams’ Range

The Rams selected Turner in the third round of the 2023 draft, capitalizing on the talented defensive lineman’s slide amid views he was undersized. However, the Rams are close to losing the benefit of the team captain being an incredible bargain.

LA’s trades for Myles Garrett (and Trent McDuffie) have left the team’s finances a focal point, particularly with players like Turner due new deals.

While he has arguably earned a new pact, landing it from the Rams could prove difficult.

“For three years, Kobie Turner has been one of the league’s top pass-rushing defensive tackles. He’s registered at least seven sacks and 20 pressures in each of his seasons,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on June 26. “The disruptive defender also makes plays against the run with 27 career tackles for loss.

“With Garrett’s deal on the books through 2030, Los Angeles may not be able to retain all of its budding talent on expiring contracts. Turner fits into that group, but he should be a priority along with All-Pro wideout Puka Nacua.”

Nacua’s has complicated his future with his off-field actions. Turner, who Moton called “under-the-radar,” does not come with those same concerns.

A deal for Turner would also be cheaper than one for Nacua, but still he waits.

“Nonetheless, Turner has produced enough to command north of $30 million annually, which would be a steep cost for the Rams,” Moton wrote before adding. “Even in a rotational role alongside Aaron Donald, he could solidify himself as a top 2027 free agent with another highly productive season.”

Donald’s return is far from certain at this point, but he continues to leave the door open after previously slamming it shut. Regardless, it is another factor to monitor in Turner’s future in LA with the Rams.

Bill Coming Due for Rams’ Defense

The Rams already have one of the most expensive defenses in 2026. They rank sixth at $160.7 million, per Spotrac. That is with Turner on his bargain deal. Their defense will jump to the third-most expensive group in 2027, despite dropping to $148.8 million in total cost.

That is with key defenders like Turner, Pro Bowler Byron Young, and starting linebacker Omar Speights (restricted) hitting free agency.

Moreover, several key offensive players will hit free agency.

That group includes starting guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila, as well as Nacua and fellow wideout Davante Adams. The Rams could also need a long-term replacement for Alaric Jackson amid his ongoing legal matter.

Turner’s future with the Rams is uncertain. He is hardly alone among the team’s impact players heading into training camp and, eventually, the 2026 regular season campaign.