Matthew Stafford Sends Clear Message About Rams’ ‘Big-Time’ Move

The Los Angeles Rams have had a strong offseason, including retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams also replaced franchise stalwart Cooper Kupp with an apparent upgrade in six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams in free agency.

Their decision to add Adams on a two-year, $44 million contract has stood out. It could be one of the most impactful moves from the offseason when all is said and done.

Stafford, for one, certainly appreciates it.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford told the LA Times’ Gary Klein in comments published on March 23. “He’s been a big-time [playmaker] in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

“It was already something that was on my radar. And after speaking with a couple players, Sean [McVay], and a couple of other personnel it was clear that this is where I needed to be. Definitely the most eager organization to reach out,” Adams told reporters on March 13.

“Having an opportunity to play with Matthew is a heck of an opportunity and can’t wait to get started with that and, obviously, the rest of the team too. Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I’ve been waiting for for a while now and been putting the work in to make it happen. But now we got it, so it’s exciting.”

Davante Adams’ Skill Set Fits Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay’s Vision for Rams’ Offense

McVay lamented the rigidity of the Rams’ offense last season, aiming for a more flexible version in 2025.

“I think the biggest thing, still, would be just a little bit more versatility,” McVay told reporters in January. “The easy answer is to complain about the injuries that we had that threw off the continuity. And while that might be true, you can’t allow that to inhibit us the way that it did, and that’s nobody’s responsibility but my own.

“The best coaches adjust to their players. And that’s what we’ve got to do a good job of as it moves forward and what it looks like from our offensive line, from the surrounding parts with our backs.”

Adams’ skill set and ability to freelance allows for flexibility within a given play.

“I could go on and on about the variety of things that I’m excited about attacking to hopefully avoid some of the pitfalls that we had throughout the year to ultimately lead to more consistent production and play regardless of whatever our injury situation is,” McVay said.

Adams has also been durable. He played all 17 regular season games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He missed three games in 2024, but that was partly due to his trade request.

Adams still caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford ‘Happy’ for Cooper Kupp

Kupp softened the blow of his own exit by announcing the Rams’ plans. However, his impact during his tenure cannot be overstated.

Stafford praised Kupp and said he was happy the wideout landed with the Seattle Seahawks.

“A great teammate, a great Ram — I think everybody here knows that and can appreciate what he was for our team and what he was for this community,” Stafford said, per Klein. “Happy that he landed somewhere he wanted to be and got the deal he deserved.”

“I’ll still stay in touch with him like I always do,” Kupp said. “I’ll pull for him as long as we’re not going against each other.”