Matthew Stafford Gets Update on Potential Rams Trade After ‘Guarantees’ 

The Los Angeles Rams may have set the stage to make Matthew Stafford very happy this coming season.

That is, even more so than they already have by giving him a revised contract.

Stafford is heading into the 2026 season with largely the same group he had around him on the field last season. However, how long that remains the case is a matter of speculation that could ultimately the reigning MVP.

Rams Could Deliver New Playmaker for Matthew Stafford

The Rams’ decision to select Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 draft meant passing on skill players who could potentially contribute as soon as this season.

However, The LA Time’s Gary Klein argued that Simpson is a veritable “investment” in Stafford, allowing the Rams to protect the veteran from injury as much as possible during the offseason program in hopes of replicating last season’s success.

If that works out as the Rams hope, there could be another phase of the plan enacted.

Klein wrote on May 31 that, “If this season plays out as expected, the Rams could give Stafford another weapon at the trade deadline.”

Klein noted that, in the meantime, the Rams have “guaranteed” Stafford “plenty of cash” with his one-year, $55 million extension, but also “motivation” with their selection of Simpson in Round 1 of the 2026 draft.

The Rams still have plenty of draft capital at their disposal if they pursue a trade.

Offseason speculation linking them to young wideouts in the draft, as well as Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, loom large in that regard.

The Rams backed out of talks for Brown. He appears destined to land with the New England Patriots when all is said and done. That does not mean they will not target a more malleable option to pair with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Rams Have Intriguing Options in Free Agency & Trade Market

The Rams could pursue high-profile options like DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill–the latter of whom is recovering from a significant knee surgery–in free agency to help Stafford and the offense.

Options like Jahan Dotson, Noah Brown, and former Ram Josh Reynolds are on the next tier or two below the top group.

Those are just the ones available right now.

Others could become available as the offseason plays out and teams trim their rosters down for the campaign. The same is true for the trade market. The outlook could shift dramatically by the time the trade deadline rolls around.

Rams Could Make Risky Bet on Internal Development

The Rams are expected to rely heavily on their deep group of tight ends. Stafford and the Rams still need someone (preferably multiple options) to step up behind Adams and Nacua.

Four Rams receivers caught passes during the 2025 regular season besides the top duo.

That quartet–comprised of Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Xavier Smith–finished the campaign with combined 52 receptions and 758 yards. That eight fewer catches and 31 fewer yards than Adams had in an injury-shortened campaign.

Atwell signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason. The only receiver of note that the Rams added was sixth-round draft pick CJ Daniels.

How the current group of complimentary options perform looms large for Stafford and the Rams.