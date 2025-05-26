Rams Should Sign Two-Time All-Pro CB to Bolster Secondary

It’s no secret the Los Angeles Rams need help at cornerback. The CB trio of Darious Williams (59.3), Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6), and Cobie Durant (61.5) posted below-average coverage grades last season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). The Rams’ passing defense ranked 20th in the NFL last season, allowing 223.1 pass yards per game and 29 pass touchdowns last season. It’s time to make an attempt to change that.

If the Rams are serious about contending in the NFC and want to maximize the back end of Matthew Stafford’s career, they can’t afford to roll the dice on inconsistency in the secondary. There’s one move that would make immediate sense: signing two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

A Proven Playmaker with Championship Pedigree

Gilmore is on the back end of his career just like Stafford, but he still had a productive season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, posting 56 total tackles, one interception, and nine pass deflections. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl LIII champion can provide a ton of value and played 860 snaps last season despite being 34 years old.

Gilmore has demonstrated time and time again that he thrives in man coverage and brings a level of physicality and discipline that the Rams’ current group lacks. While the Rams’ current cornerbacks have flashed at times, they need a lockdown presence who can eliminate an opponent’s top receiving threat and provide leadership to a young defense. Gilmore can be that guy, and he’s CBS Sports’ No. 1 available cornerback on the open market.

Low Risk, High Reward Move for Stephon Gilmore

The Rams are in an interesting position. They’ve managed to remain competitive while undergoing a partial roster reset. Defensively, however, they’re in the process of building an elite defense.

Adding Gilmore wouldn’t require draft picks like it would for Jalen Ramsey, and it won’t be a massive cap hit. He’s expected to come at a relatively affordable price given his age and the fact that no one’s signed him yet. That’s ideal for a Rams team that’s trying to stay competitive without mortgaging the future.

Bringing in Gilmore would also serve as a stabilizing force in a young locker room. The Rams are counting on younger players like Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young to step up on defense, but the team could use a veteran who’s performed at an All-Pro level, like Gilmore, to help guide them and accelerate their development.

Plus, it’ll help to have someone guard the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Marvin Harrison Jr. twice a season.

The Rams don’t need to overcomplicate this. They have a glaring weakness in their secondary and an opportunity to bring in a proven veteran who can instantly elevate the unit. Gilmore checks every box: experience, production, leadership, and versatility. If the Rams want to make a deep playoff push in 2025, signing Gilmore could be a cost-friendly step in that direction.