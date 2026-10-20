Rams Trade Pitch Lands Pro Bowler to Replace Davante Adams

The Los Angeles Rams lost Davante Adams for the next six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring, reigniting calls for a trade to secure another wide receiver replacement, and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars is once again on many speculative lists.

“You have to think the Rams will be in the wide receiver market now,” ESPN’s Mike Clay posted on X on October 19 in reaction to the news on Adams from head coach Sean McVay.

“Dare I say Brian Thomas Jr?”

Clay notably mentioned Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings, and Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns as other potential targets, but Thomas is younger than all of them.

“Sneaky team to add a receiver,” Clay said on “Fantasy Focus Live” on October 19. “Remember, they were–this might have been at Adams’ expense–but they were in the A.J. Brown sweepstakes. And Calvin Ridley, Jerry Jeudy [could be options]. I don’t know about Brian Thomas, but … they’re clearly all in for this year.”

This Heavy Sports Rams trade pitch would send a second-round pick to the Jaguars to help the Rams this season and beyond.

Rams get:

Brian Thomas Jr.

2028 sixth-round pick

Jaguars get:

2027 second-round pick

2028 seventh-round pick

This trade would give the Rams a little kickback while also addressing their WR need.

The No. 23 overall pick of the 2024 draft, Thomas is 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, combining size with blazing speed. However, his career arc has trended downward since his Pro Bowl rookie season.

Rams Could Be Hard-Pressed to Win Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Race

Thomas has drawn speculative interest as a trade candidate since last season, which could only complicate things for the Rams if the Jaguars ever decide it is time to move on.

Clay argued that such a trade would only cost “draft capital. However, colleague Field Yates noted that draft capital is a “problem” for the Rams. That sparked a discussion about the cost of Jeudy, with a sixth-round pick as the agreed-upon tax.

Thomas figures to cost much more than that, and the Rams have already depleted their assets.

The Rams have four selections in the 2027 draft, with a second-rounder as their top pick, after offseason trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie.

Their 2028 draft capital remains largely intact, save for their second-round selection. However, they also face a slew of pending free agent decisions, including Adams, fellow wide receiver Puka Nacua, and multiple starting linemen.

That is why targeting Thomas, who turned 24 on October 8, would be fitting.

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Makes Sense if LA Wins

The Rams would inherit his fifth-year option, which would help delay making a long-term decision about Thomas’ future.

It might behoove the Rams to hold off on making any moves until they can string together some wins and bolster their chances of making the playoffs. Otherwise, they would be going all in even more on a lost season.

Then, they have to figure out what will come next.

This is a team that entered the year as the prohibitive Super Bowl favorites, but they sit in last place in the NFC West through six-plus weeks of action.