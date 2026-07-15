Seahawks Super Bowl Champion Gets Honest About ‘Kryptonite’ on Rams’ Roster

The Los Angeles Rams have caused a lot of fuss with their offseason trade for reigning Defensive Player of the Year and defensive end Myles Garrett, but incumbent defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford recently got their flowers, too.

The recognition comes at a fine time, with the Rams set for a key decision on Turner.

It also comes from a noteworthy source: NFC West rival and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Grey Zabel.

Seahawks’ Grey Zabel Lauds Rams’ Kobie Turner, Poona Ford

Zabel is coming off as good a rookie season as one could hope for, but he noted how much the Rams’ interior duo of Turner and Ford was a handful to deal with.

Zabel called Ford a “great example” of someone who is difficult to deal with as a taller interior lineman. The Seahawks’ OL is listed at 6-foot-6 and 316 pounds, while Ford checks in just two pounds lighter in a squat 5-foot-11 frame.

Zabel cited Ford’s “pure, raw strength,” noting an instance where the Rams vet “picked me up.”

“He just lifted me up as I was trying to face box. I’m like, ‘All right. Yeah, I can’t do anything about it.’ Kobie Turner is the same way. And I said I know for a fact that I would–10 times out of 10–I would rather block a bigger, stronger, slower guy than some short, stocky, quick dude who can go side to side in just a blink of a second,” Zabel said on “Green Light” on July 14.

“And yeah, those two, they’re such good football players. They’re gonna give anybody headaches, whoever they go up against.”

Zabel offered equally effusive praise for Turner, who is also undersized for the position, but just as much of a handful to deal with. So much so that Zabel called Turner his “Kryptonite,” the fictional material that harms Superman in the DC Universe, on the field.

“I don’t know what it is. He’s just got my number. Just works me every single game,” Zabel said.

Turner is notably in the final year of his rookie contract, and how the Rams handle him and their other top home-grown talent remains a source of intrigue.

Grey Zabel Respects Rams

Despite the natural rivalry between divisional opponents, Zabel also expressed his respect for Turner and the Rams and how they approach the game. He told Turner as much following the NFC Championship Game.

“It’s so cool, because . . . as much as you want to hate the Rams, they’re all really good dudes across the board,” Zabel said. Like Kobie, for instance, is like–he’s out there, and he just smiles. He just plays the game for the love of the game; no question about it. And it was a sad deal because he got a little banged up, and he couldn’t finish that NFC Championship Game,” Zabel told host and former Ram Chris Long.

“The moment after the game was done, I just went and talked to him, and talked how awesome he was, and what a great game he was, and how fun it is competing against him, and he’s just an unbelievable guy. If anybody watching knows Kobie, they know exactly what I’m talking about, because he’s top-tier. He’s what makes the game fun to play against defensive linemen.”

Zabel certainly saw Turner and the Rams plenty last season.

Zabel: Facing Rams Like ‘Heavyweight Boxing Match’

Turner and the Rams split their regular-season series with Zabel and the Seahawks before that fateful NFCCG encounter.

Zabel called the matchups a “clash of three completely different games.”

“We didn’t play well the first game. And then the second game, it was kind of a slow start, and then we got hot late in the game. And then the third game is–it was we kind of got hot earlier in the game, and then we really couldn’t separate ourselves,” Zabel said.

“It was just kind of a heavyweight boxing match in the end in that NFC Championship. It was unbelievable.

Zabel also acknowledged the Rams’ trade for Garrett.

“I hate the Rams, but I love the Rams because it is mano-y-mano, best on best,” Zabel said. “Yeah, they know us well. We know them well. You’re just sitting there, and you’re just trying to win every single rep. But when they’re calling out plays, we can tell what they’re doing based off their defensive scheme, it’s fun football. That’s why you play the game to play teams like that, and their D-line’s wicked good and got even better this offseason.”

Turner and the Rams will not see Zabel and the Seahawks until Week 16 this coming season, but they will then face them two weeks later, setting up a potentially critical NFC West fight.