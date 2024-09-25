Dolphins Trade Pitch Would Land Recent No. 1 Pick for Cheap Price

The Miami Dolphins offense struggled in a big way in Week 3, failing to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in their 24-3 loss. With Tua Tagovailoa on IR until at least Week 7, the Dolphins could look to trade for a quarterback.

After the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young, the Dolphins could take a chance on a player drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. Matt Jones of The Athletic put a trade package together for the two sides.

Dolphins would get: Young

Panthers would get: 2025 fourth-round pick

“Of all of the teams in the league, the Dolphins may be the most desperate at the quarterback position because of the great uncertainty that hangs over Tua Tagovailoa and the big drop-off between Tagovailoa and backup Skylar Thompson,” Jones wrote on September 25. “The Dolphins have two dynamic wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and they combined for just seven catches and 68 yards on 10 targets with Thompson under center this past Sunday.

“Young may have struggled in Carolina, but he 1) started prematurely, 2) played behind a shaky offensive line and supporting cast and 3) for coaches who haven’t demonstrated a strong understanding of how to tailor a system and game plan to a young quarterback. Mike McDaniel, on the other hand, has displayed a gift for identifying what a young quarterback does well, how to capitalize on that and how to mask his deficiencies while still developing him.”

Dolphins Trade for a Quarterback ‘Doesn’t Seem Likely’

While Tagovailoa suffered his third known concussion in the NFL, he plans to continue playing. At this point, the timetable for his return is uncertain.

However, the Miami Dolphins, a team that made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, were expected to be in that same position in 2024. Without Tagovailoa, that’d be significantly more difficult to accomplish.

Despite that reality and how poorly the offense performed with Skylar Thompson under center, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that a trade for a quarterback “doesn’t seem likely.”

“While the Dolphins make plans at quarterback for at least the next three weeks without Tua Tagovailoa (IR, concussion), a trade for a passer doesn’t seem likely at this point…

“Keep in mind, all signs are that Tagovailoa wants to play again this season, and he’s eligible as early as Week 7,” Fowler wrote on September 25. “Making a flashy move for a quarterback, potentially disrupting the loose timeline and plans of Tagovailoa and the team, comes with risk. Now, the Dolphins might have to do something, so all of this is a bit of a moving target. In the short term, Miami must decide when Skylar Thompson (ribs) will be available and make plans around that, with backups Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle in mind.”

Could Young Help the Dolphins?

If the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft could be had for a fourth-round pick, the Miami Dolphins wouldn’t have much of a reason not to give Young a chance.

Young has struggled in the early stages of his NFL career, throwing for 3,122 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions across 18 games.

However, his situation has been difficult due to the Carolina Panthers roster.

He could succeed in a Dolphins offense featuring some of the best playmakers in the NFL, including Tyreek Hill and others.

Even if it’s for only a few games, the reward for the Dolphins is much bigger than the risk.