Dolphins Sign All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks to Massive Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins have embarked on a rebuild, and that has led the front office to move on from a handful of players over the past few months. One guy the Dolphins have remained committed to is All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, as it has shot down any trade offers it has received for him over the offseason.

While Miami had no problem trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the team sees Brooks as the leader at the center of their defense for years to come. The two sides have been working on a contract extension for quite some time now, and with training camp just days away, they finally were able to agree to a new deal.

Dolphins Ink Jordyn Brooks to Three-Year, $51 Million Contract

Brooks entered the pros as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the Seattle Seahawks. After a slow rookie campaign, Brooks earned a starting job in 2021 and never looked back. However, the Seahawks opted not to pick up the fifth-year option in Brooks’ rookie contract, and he ended up signing with the Dolphins in free agency after the 2023 season.

In 2024, Brooks enjoyed a strong first year with Miami, but he took things to another level in 2025. In 17 games, Brooks led the league with 183 tackles, while also racking up 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. While he somehow wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl, Brooks did wind up earning a spot on the All-Pro First Team when all was said and done.

Considering how Miami underwent a fire sale this offseason, and the fact that Brooks is entering the final year of his contract, he seemed like an obvious trade candidate. Instead, the Dolphins worked on signing him to a new deal, and that has led to Brooks putting pen to paper on a three-year, $51 million contract right before the start of training camp.

“Sources: The Dolphins and All-Pro LB Jordyn Brooks have agreed to a 3-year, $51.3M extension with $35M guaranteed in a deal done by Erik Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X. “Brooks led the NFL in tackles last season with 183, earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He’s been identified as a core piece of Jeff Hafley’s new defense.”

Dolphins Commit to Jordan Brooks as Leader of Defense

Brooks doesn’t necessarily fit Miami’s timeline, as he’s set to enter his age-29 season, but middle linebackers can play deep into their 30s, so that’s clearly what the Dolphins are hoping will happen here. Having Brooks controlling things from the center of the defense is crucial, and it will make things easier for the team when it comes to building out the rest of the unit.

Even with this deal, though, the 2026 campaign is likely going to be a rough one for Miami. It has very few playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and while Brooks’ future is secure, there are question marks at several other spots on defense that could cause problems for this group. The Dolphins are building for the future, though, and committing to Brooks is a big part of the plan, which makes this a win for all parties involved.