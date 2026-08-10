Dolphins Predicted to Add 6-Time Pro Bowl WR Before 2026 NFL Season

After releasing Tyreek Hill and trading away Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins lack proven playmakers at the wide receiver position.

The team is also undergoing a change at the quarterback position, with Tua Tagovailoa no longer at the helm. The Dolphins must figure out what they have in Malik Willis, who is entering his first NFL season as an unquestioned starter after signing a three-year, $67 million contract.

Unfortunately for Willis, who is hoping to prove he’s capable of leading a franchise, his options at the receiver position currently appear to be limited. As a result, one analyst linked the Dolphins to a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who remains a free agent a month before the 2026 NFL season.

Miami Dolphins Named Best Landing Spot for Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed the Miami Dolphins as the best landing spot for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Moton wrote: “ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Miami Dolphins “reached out to” Stefon Diggs before he signed with the Washington Commanders. If the Dolphins had some level of interest in Diggs, they could also be in contact with Keenan Allen.

In his second stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen hauled in a team-leading 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. At 34, he’s still a reliable inside-outside target who can be a safety blanket for an inexperienced starting quarterback.

Dolphins signal-caller Malik Willis is a first-time full-time starter without an established go-to target. Miami doesn’t have a wide receiver or tight end who’s finished with more than 49 catches in a season. Allen could help Willis’ development as the top target in the club’s passing attack.

Even if rookie third-round wideout Chris Bell is ready to play in Week 1, the Dolphins need another set of veteran hands to help pace their aerial attack.”

Allen, despite no longer being in his prime, proved last season that he can still beat man coverage in the slot. While his addition would likely be a somewhat awkward fit as the Dolphins’ Malik Washington also primarily plays in the slot, one of the two could potentially move to the outside.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

The Dolphins checking in on Stefon Diggs indicates that the team is aware of their need at the wide receiver position. Unfortunately, despite some impressive moments out of rookie Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell’s strong recovery process, the team’s receiving options still appear to be limited according to The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly.

After the first week of training camp, Kelly wrote: “Miami’s 2026 receiver unit is hold-your-nose bad. Not one player in the unit caught a deep pass during training camp’s first week, and the unit was plagued by drops in the first three practices. Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Reagor and Tutu Atwell, the unit’s three most experienced receivers, all had a quiet week. At this rate it’s difficult to say Miami’s getting a good evaluation of the cornerback unit because the receivers have been mediocre.”

Whether the addition of Allen is strong enough to save the unit from being “hold-your-nose bad” remains to be seen. However, despite his declining play, his 2025 receiving yards total would still be the most out of any receiver on Miami’s current roster.