Dolphins Sign Ex-Chief, Two-Time Super Bowl Winner

The Miami Dolphins have signed former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring, with the news first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Herring was with Kansas City when the team won the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2023. He spent his first four professional seasons with the Chiefs. Herring was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason. Schultz wrote on X that the Dolphins “badly wanted to add him once he became available.”

Sources: The #Dolphins are signing DE Malik Herring to their active roster.Miami badly wanted to add him once he became available. https://t.co/lX0VVz5KkP pic.twitter.com/AOUX0gOAsO— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2026

The Dolphins moved on from veteran edge rusher Clelin Ferrell when the roster was trimmed down to 53 players. Herring will help replace Ferrell as a rotational defensive lineman. Chop Robinson and Josh Uche are expected to start at the defensive end spots. Herring will slot in behind Uche on the depth chart.

Getty JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 17: Chris Jones #95 and Malik Herring #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs react during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Chiefs signed Herring as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The 6’3″, 280-pound rusher out of the University of Georgia was recovering from a knee injury at the time. Herring wouldn’t suit up with Kansas City until the 2022 campaign. He appeared in seven games in his first official season as a professional. Herring recorded six tackles and recovered a fumble. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII that year.

Herring remained a rotational piece in the 2023 season. He did earn the first start of his career that year, filling in on the defensive line. Herring notched a forced fumble and his first sack as a professional that year. The Chiefs once again emerged victorious in the championship, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 2024 campaign saw Herring appear in a career-high 12 games. He posted a dozen tackles and three quarterback hits. His playing time fell off last season. Herring only played in two games with the Chiefs. He was released at the end of the year.

Dolphins Revamp Defensive Unit After Down Season

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Mack Wilson Sr. #3 and Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots celebrate in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Miami made several moves in the offseason to improve a defense that ranked 24th in points allowed per game last season. The team signed Uche away from the division rival New England Patriots. The Dolphins brought back linebacker Willie Gay Jr., then spent a second-round pick on linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Both Gay and Rodriguez are expected to start with rookie Trey Moore injured and Tyrel Dodson released.

Rodriguez and Moore weren’t the only defensive selections in the draft. Miami also took cornerback Chris Johnson with a first-round pick. The team grabbed linebacker Kyle Louis, safety Michael Taaffe, and defensive end Max Llewelynn with late picks. Llewelynn was ultimately released, but Louis and Taaffe made the team. Johnson is in line to start at nickelback.