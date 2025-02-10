Dolphins Projected to Add ‘True Mismatch’ to Replicate All-Pro Success

Mike McDaniel’s offense with the Miami Dolphins has probably featured more speed than what his unit had when he was offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. But the Dolphins are still missing a playmaking, game-changing tight end.

The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs predicted that to change this offseason with the selection of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Crabbs projected the Dolphins to choose “the true mismatch tight end” at No. 13 overall in his post-Super Bowl mock draft.

“It’s been an element for Miami that the team has struggled to replicate from Mike McDaniel’s time in San Francisco,” Crabbs wrote. “If this team ultimately does move away from Tyreek Hill, Warren’s addition would serve as the identity shift to put Miami into base 12p for 2025 and beyond.”

Warren became a star in Penn State’s offense during the 2024 season. He posted a BIG Ten leading 104 catches with 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

What TE Tyler Warren Could Bring to Dolphins Offense

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been the focal points of the Dolphins passing game the past three seasons. But Warren would give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a pass catcher that would bring a new element.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scout Dame Parson compared Warren to two-time second-team All-Pro Greg Olsen. Similar to what George Kittle did in McDaniel’s offense during 2021, Warren could create mismatches against almost any defense.

“The ultimate ‘whatever, whenever’ player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Warren plays with swagger and ‘best player on the field’ energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense.

“He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league.”

Kittle posted 71 catches, 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns in McDaniel’s offense during 2022. Kittle made his third Pro Bowl during that campaign.

The 49ers tight end has also made first-team All-Pro twice in his eight-year NFL career.

Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith led Dolphins tight ends with 88 catches and 884 receiving yards last season. He also posted a team-high eight touchdown receptions.

But Smith took only about 27% of his offensive snaps at the traditional place where tight ends line up at the end of the line of scrimmage. Almost half of his 2024 snaps were in the slot and nearly another quarter were outside.

The Dolphins could add Warren as a second tight end with the capability to line up in multiple spots. And with both Smith and Warren in 2025, Miami could heavily feature two-tight end sets.

WR Tyreek Hill Says He’s Returning to Dolphins

Part of Crabbs reasoning for the Dolphins to pursue Warren was the potential departure of Hill. After the season finale, the veteran receiver expressed to reporters that he will explore playing for other teams next season.

However, Hill walked back those comments while speaking to Pro Football Talk on Feb. 7.

“At the end of the day, you are a leader of men, you are a leader of this team,” Hill told Mike Florio and Chris Simms. “So, you got to know how to handle yourself in those moments. Take accountability, and I’m taking full accountability of what I said. I don’t deserve to say anything like that.

“I fully take it back. I’m going to take full accountability of it. I’m going to come back next year, hoping to still be there, and bust my tail for the team, for the guys, for the fans, for the whole city.”

When specifically asked whether he will return to the Dolphins next season, Hill answered with an emphatic, “Yes.”

Hill’s likely return doesn’t mean the Dolphins can’t draft Warren. But they might not be in a position to predominantly use two-tight end sets with Hill and Waddle on the outside.

Tyler Warren could eventually replace Smith as Miami’s top tight end. But Smith is signed through the 2025 season.