NFL Trade Pitch Sees Dolphins Unload WR Tyreek Hill to Desperate ‘Cap-Flush Contender’

The Miami Dolphins went through significant defensive changes last offseason. Many pundits expect the same to occur on the Dolphins offense, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill the most likely big piece moved, this offseason.

The potential landing spots for Hill, if he is traded, appear to be numerous this offseason. On January 23, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the top fit for the 5-time All-Pro receiver.

“Miami is already thin at receiver and would likely demand a hefty return for Hill. The Dolphins gave up five picks—including a Day 1 and 2 selection—to acquire him in 2022,” Kay wrote. “While there’s little chance of them recouping similar value this offseason, they could move him to a cap-flush contender desperate for receiver help (the Los Angeles Chargers fit the bill) in exchange for a handful of draft selections.”

Hill signed a 3-year, $90 million contract extension in August 2024. But speculation about his Miami future began after Week 18 when he stated he will pursue other teams this winter.

During the 2024 season, Hill had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 11.8 yards per reception in 17 games.

How Tyreek Hill Could Fit With Chargers

After parting with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams last offseason, 23-year-old receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston emerged for the Chargers in 2024. McConkey led the team with 82 catches and 1,149 receiving yards.

Therefore, some might disagree with Kay’s assertion that the Chargers are “desperate” for receiver help. But Los Angeles could still use a deep-threat receiver and won’t likely turn down an opportunity to add Hill.

While Hill experienced a disappointing 2023 campaign, he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023.

As Kay explained, the Chargers have the cap space to bring in Hill. Spotrac ranked Los Angeles sixth in cap space with nearly $65 million to spend this offseason as of January 23.

Hill is set to have about a $28.7 million cap hit in 2025 and then a whopping $51.9 million cap hit during 2026. But he will only have a $15.7 million dead cap hit if his team released him after the 2025 season.

The Chargers could acquire the 5-time All-Pro with the intention of keeping him through 2026. But if he doesn’t bounce back next fall, they would have a not-super painful way of moving on.

Plus, with most NFL trades, some of the cap hit remains with the team that originally signed the player to the deal.

Hill’s Week 18 Postgame Comments

NFL pundits have speculated about Hill’s future since the Dolphins’ season finale. After a Week 18 loss, Hill expressed a desire to pursue leaving Miami this offseason.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”

Hill then added fuel to the fire with a cryptic social media message on January 16.

“3 hour drive to Tampa about to be a breeze,” tweeted Hill on January 16.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters he and Hill “cleared the air” in the receiver’s exit interview. But that hasn’t stopped an onslaught of trade rumors around Hill this month.

On January 21, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote an NFC executive boldly predicted the New England Patriots will trade for Hill. On January 13, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed the Dolphins send Hill to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pundits have also floated the Dallas Cowboys as a potential trade destination for Hill.