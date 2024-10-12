The 10 Best Minnesota Vikings QBs of All Time, Ranked

The Minnesota Vikings entered the NFL in 1961, and they have grown into one of the more successful franchises in the league over the years.

The team’s prominence in the postseason is a primary reason for its success — although Minnesota has yet to win it all. As of 2024, the Vikings have had 30 playoff appearances (currently 7th most in NFL history), but they have yet to win a Super Bowl. In that time, the team has had numerous quality quarterbacks leading the way, many with varying skill sets.

The Vikings have had 49 different QBs start for them since joining the league, and we tried to narrow down their top 10 playmakers at the position here. We looked at stats, playoff success, and impact on the team when determining our candidates. Below are our choices — check ’em out!

*Note: All stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Vikings only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Brett Favre

Years as a Viking : 2009-2010

: 2009-2010 Awards : Pro Bowl selection (2009) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2016)

: Iconic performance: November 1, 2009, Favre returned to Green Bay to face his former team. He tossed 4 TDs in the Vikings’ 38-26 win over the Packers.

Favre spent just two years in a Vikings uniform, but his impact was immediate. He threw for 6,711 passing yards (8th all time) and 44 TDs (9th all time) in that span. He had one of his best statistical seasons in 2009 at age 40 with the Vikes, when he threw for 4,202 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions, with a passer rating of 107.2 — one of the highest marks of his career. Favre’s time with the Vikings is remembered for rejuvenating the franchise that year, as he took the team on its deepest playoff run since 1998.

9. Randall Cunningham

Years as a Viking : 1997-1999

: 1997-1999 Awards : First-team All-Pro (1998) Pro Bowl selection (1998) Bert Bell Award (1998)

: Iconic performance: October 5, 1998, on the road against the rival Packers, Cunningham threw for 442 yards and 4 TDs in a 37-24 Vikings win.

Cunningham came out of retirement in 1997 to join the Vikings, and his stint with Minnesota helped revive his career while also cementing his legacy as one of the most athletic dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. In 1998, he took over as Minnesota’s full-time starter, and he helped the Vikings set an NFL record for points scored in a season (556) that year. That record has since been eclipsed, but his tenure was a successful one. Cunningham finished with a 16-7 regular season record, also going 2-2 in the playoffs as a Viking. He threw for 5,680 passing yards and 48 TDs.

8. Joe Kapp

Years as a Viking : 1967-1969

: 1967-1969 Championships & awards : NFL champion (1969) Pro Bowl selection (1969)

: Iconic performance: Kapp competed 28-of-43 attempts for 449 yards and 7 TDs in Minnesota’s win over the Colts in September of 1969.

Joe Kapp’s career was brief, but he made a significant impact during his three years in Minnesota. Known for his toughness and leadership on the field, Kapp had a unique, hard-hitting, physical style of play for a quarterback, often referred to as a “warrior” due to his aggressive approach to the game. He won an NFL championship with the Vikes in 1969, and he was part of the team that brought the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1970 (for the 1969 season).

7. Brad Johnson

Years as a Viking : 1994-1998, 2005-2006

: 1994-1998, 2005-2006 Iconic performance: December 1, 1996, against the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson threw for 238 yards and 4 TDs in a lopsided 41-17 Vikings victory.

No. 6 on Minnesota’s all-time passing yardage list, Johnson’s game was never flashy, and he never won any awards with the Vikings. Despite that, he was a productive QB who played smartly and efficiently, leading Minnesota to an 28-18 overall record in his 46 starts. An excellent leader, Johnson threw for 11,098 passing yards and 65 TDs with the Vikings. One fun fact about him? He became the first quarterback in NFL history to score a touchdown on his own pass, after catching a deflected ball batted at the line of scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers in 1997.

6. Wade Wilson

Years as a Viking : 1981, 1983-1991

: 1981, 1983-1991 Awards : Pro Bowl selection (1988)

: Iconic performance: October 23, 1988 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilson threw for 335 yards and 3 TDs in a dominant 49-20 Vikes win.

Wilson appeared in 76 games during his time with the Vikings, starting 48 of those and finishing with a 27-21 record. He endeared himself to fans in 1987, when he took the Vikings to the NFC Championship. He led Minnesota to a huge victory over the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round that year. Wilson’s best season came in 1988, when he threw for 2,746 yards and 15 touchdowns, also leading the NFL in completion percentage (61.4). His 12,135 passing yards currently ranks 5th on Minnesota’s all time list.

5. Warren Moon

Years as a Viking : 1994-1996

: 1994-1996 Awards : 2-time Pro Bowl selection (1994-1995) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2006)

: Iconic performance: In a November, 1995, game against the New Orleans Saints, Moon was lights out, going 25-for-32 for 338 yards and 4 TDs in a Vikings victory.

Moon’s three years in Minnesota were notable in part because of his continued productivity, even at an advanced age for a football player, as he was 38 years old when he joined the team. He had back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons in 1994 and 1995, and he took the Vikings to the playoffs in 1994. Injuries eventually limited him, but Moon finished with a regular season record of 21-18 with Minnesota, also passing for 10,102 yards and 58 TDs.

4. Tommy Kramer

Years as a Viking : 1977-1989

: 1977-1989 Awards : NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1986) Second-team All-Pro (1986) Pro Bowl selection (1986)

: Iconic performance: September 28, 1986, Kramer went off on the Packers, throwing for 241 yards and 6 TDs in a 42-7 divisional win.

Known for his resiliency and clutch performances, Kramer had 19 game-winning drives while under center for the Vikings. He went 54-56 in his 110 starts, and he had a 2-2 mark in playoffs while with the team. His 24,775 passing yards currently rank 2nd on the Vikings’ all-time list, and his 159 TD passes are ranked 3rd. Kramer’s time in Minnesota solidified him as one of the franchise’s all-time great quarterbacks despite being overshadowed by some of the league’s bigger names during his era.

3. Kirk Cousins

Years as a Viking : 2018-2023

: 2018-2023 Awards : 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2021-2022) Bart Starr Award (2023)

: Iconic performance: September 26, 2021, vs. Seattle Seahawks, Cousins went 30-38 for 323 yards and 3 TDs in Minnesota’s 30-17 win.

Cousins threw for over 4,000 yards in four of his six seasons with the Vikings, including a career-high 4,917 yards in 2022. He gave the team stability at the quarterback position, and while Minnesota wasn’t that successful in the playoffs during his tenure, Cousins was still wildly productive during his six years with the team. He threw for 23,265 passing yards in the purple and gold, which is ranked 3rd all time in the team’s record books. His 171 TD passes is currently ranked 2nd. “Kirko Chainz” also led 16 game-winning drives with the Vikes, cementing his status as an all-time great.

2. Daunte Culpepper

Years as a Viking : 1999-2005

: 1999-2005 Awards : 3-time Pro Bowl selection (2000, 2003-2004)

: Iconic performance: October 17 of the 2004 season on the road against the New Orleans Saints, Culpepper went 26-37 for 425 yards and 5 TDs in the Vikings’ 38-31 win.

Culpepper’s time with the Vikings showcased his powerful arm, incredible athleticism and ability to make big plays. He’s still remembered as one of the franchise’s most prominent quarterbacks. Culpepper led the NFL in yards per game in 2004, throwing for an impressive 294.8 yards per contest. He also set a franchise record for touchdown passes in a season that year (39). That record still holds. In his seven seasons with the team, he amassed a 38-42 record and went 2-2 in the playoffs, also throwing for 20,162 passing yards and 135 TDs.

1. Fran Tarkenton

Years as a Viking : 1961-1966, 1972-1978

: 1961-1966, 1972-1978 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1975) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1975) First-team All-Pro (1975) Second-team All-Pro (1973) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1964-1965, 1974-1976) Bert Bell Award (1975) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1986)

: Iconic performance: September 17, 1961, in the team’s first game ever, rookie Tarkenton came off the bench to throw 4 TDs and run for another in a win over the Chicago Bears.

It’s fair to say that as the first great running quarterback, “Scramblin’ Fran” Tarkenton changed the game. His ability to scramble and extend plays redefined the quarterback position, influencing endless future players. One of the most beloved players in franchise history, Tarkenton compiled a 91-73-6 record as a starter, making him the winningest QB in team history. His 33,098 passing yards (1st) 239 TDs (1st), completions (2,635, also 1st) remain close to untouchable.

