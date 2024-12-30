Aaron Jones Crushes Vikings’ Critics After Win Over Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have made fools of just about everyone who purports to know anything about professional football, and they are no longer being quiet about it.

Running back Aaron Jones spoke with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated following the Vikings’ victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 29, which elevated Minnesota to a 14-2 mark on the season.

During the interview, Jones talked about the general disbelief in the team across the NFL landscape, which hasn’t dissipated much during its current nine-game winning streak. For example, Minnesota entered its Week 17 home contest against the Packers somewhere between a 1-point favorite and 0.5-point underdog, depending on the sportsbook and the timing in the hours leading up to the contest.

Kevin O’Connell Inspires Confidence in Aaron Jones, Vikings Offense

In fairness to the oddsmakers and continued doubters, Minnesota only ended up besting the Packers by two points.

However, Vikings kicker Will Reichard missed two field goals on the afternoon and Minnesota still had a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter despite leaving those six points on the field. Still, Green Bay never held the football with a chance to take the lead at any point in the second half.

Part of the Packers’ problems Sunday, and just about every team’s issues with playing the Vikings this year, comes down to what appears to be an inability of almost every staff to outthink head coach Kevin O’Connell. Jones also spoke to Breer about that phenomenon, as well as the confidence it provides the offense in literally every in-game scenario.

“[O’Connell] is just confident in us, and if he believes that we’re going to get it done, then we believe that we’re going to get it done,” Jones said. “Coach told us we would be right where we are right now. I believe he can see the future, if you ask me.”

Vikings Face Lions in Week 18 for NFC’s Top Playoff Spot

O’Connell is a strong candidate for the Coach of the Year Award, particularly considering he’s having all of this success with a $10 million starting quarterback in Sam Darnold who most of the league cast off as a bust over the past few seasons.

However, O’Connell is going to need to be on the top of his game in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions and their tandem of head coach Dan Campbell and fellow guru/offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Detroit’s is one of only two staffs to best O’Connell this year — the other being the NFC West Division champion Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay, for whom O’Connell worked as the offensive coordinator in 2021 when that franchise won the Super Bowl.

The Lions eked out a two-point win at U.S. Bank Stadium back in Week 7. They are also 14-2 and next weekend’s game will decide not only which team wins the NFC North, but which group will earn the No. 1 seed, home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a bye through Super Wildcard Weekend.

The Vikings enter the contest in familiar territory as three-point underdogs to the defending division champion Lions, who came up one game short of a Super Bowl berth last postseason.