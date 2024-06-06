Vikings Advised to Trade ‘Marginally Competent’ Starter, Add Draft Capital

Evans is 6-feet-2 and weighs 200 pounds, dimensions that garnered the favor of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores after he took over the unit ahead of last season.

However, not only did Minnesota add Griffin, the team also drafted Khyree Jackson in the fourth round. Jackson has the requisite size to matchup with bigger and stronger receivers, and could add an element to the position group that further mitigates the need for Evans.

Byron Murphy Jr. has one more year remaining on his contract, and while the Vikings didn’t get the play out of Murphy they had hoped for after paying him $17.5 million last offseason, he figures to remain a fixture on the defense in 2024 — at least in part because his contract size/recent play combine to reduce his trade value.

Meanwhile, 2023 third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon showed promise last season and doesn’t read like a player from whom the Vikings want to move on. Former second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. (2022) has been a bust and could find himself cut this summer, rendering a trade with any meaningful return unlikely.

Akayleb Evans is Vikings Most Tradable Cornerback

Evans’ recent history as a starter and his relatively cheap contract probably afford him something in the Day-3 range of trade value, even despite Pro Football Focus (PFF) raking him the worst among the four Vikings cornerbacks who saw enough snaps to qualify at the position last year (99th out of 127 players).

It’s likely that the other cornerbacks Minnesota would like to trade don’t offer enough return, and that the ones who do are the secondary members the Vikings would prefer to keep — leaving a deal centered on Evans as the sole viable solution.