Packers Claim 102-Tackle Rookie Off Waivers From Vikings

The Green Bay Packers found additional defensive line depth on the waiver wire Tuesday. Interestingly, it came from one of the team’s top rivals — the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Packers claimed undrafted rookie defensive end Arden Walker off waivers Tuesday. Walker will join Green Bay’s training camp roster.

The Vikings waived Walker the day prior to create roster space for veteran outside linebacker Kenny Dyson.

Minnesota signed Walker as an undrafted free agent in early May. He was with the team until his release Monday.

Walker played five college seasons — two at Missouri and three at Colorado for high-profiled coach Deion Sanders.

In 51 college games over his entire career, Walker posted 102 combined tackles, including 14 for loss. He also had eight sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.