Bears Star Rejects Justin Jefferson’s Comments After Historic Vikings Win

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before facing the Chicago Bears.

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 30-27 in Week 12. Despite Week 13 being in full swing, and the Bears set for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Detroit Lions, the Vikings were still some minds in Chicago.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker took umbrage at Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s comments about “letting” other players go off instead of him.

But Brisker says it was not the option it may have seemed to be against his Bears.

“This is actually called Jaylon Johnson effect lol.. so he couldn’t go off,” Brisker posted on X on November 27. “Jaylon continues to show he is 1 and is the best CB in the league. Give him his flowers.”

Jefferson actually made the remarks during the weeks of practice before the game.

“It’s either let Justin go off or let everybody else go off,” Jefferson told reporters on November 21 of opposing defenses’ options against him. “I’m gonna let everybody else go off.”

Justin Jefferson Admits Frustration After Vikings Beat Bears

Jefferson finished the game with two receptions for 27 yards. But Jefferson also drew a key pass interference call on Johnson in the second quarter. The call moved the ball to the Bears’ 6-yard line. Two plays later, Sam Darnold found Jalen Nailor for a touchdown.

“I always want to have an impact on the game,” Jefferson told The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer on November 24. “And I always want to create some spark for our team. Defenders, the way they cover and the way the game goes, it might not happen all the time. So, it’s frustrating at times. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

According to Stathead, Jefferson’s output in Week 12 was his lowest ever in an overtime game.

It was also his lowest production of the season. But Addison, Hockenson, and Jones’ yardage – and the Vikings’ 328 total passing yards in the contest – were all season-highs.

Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension in the offseason and continues to produce among the top options. He ranks second in receiving yards behind Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals entering Week 12.

Jefferson is also 10th in receptions (61) and 13th in receiving touchdowns (5) on the season.

Vikings Make Offensive History in Week 12

Jordan Addison (162 yards) and T.J. Hockenson (114 yards) both crossed the century mark for the first time in 2024 in Week 12. Aaron Jones gained a season-high 106 yards on the ground, so the Vikings offense did not struggle.

Even without Jefferson going off, the Vikings trio’s production landed in the history books.

According to Vikings PR, it was the first time in 24 years that the franchise had a 300-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers, and a 100-yard rusher in the same game.

Brisker, who has been in concussion protocol since Week 5, posted a message on X about being missed following Addison’s touchdown versus the Bears but soon deleted it from the platform.

The Bears and Vikings will meet again – in Minnesota – in Week 15. Brisker has been on injured reserve since Week 11. He will first be eligible to return against the Vikings, who have won six of the last seven matchups between the two franchises.

They had dropped five of six before that, so the rivalry continues.