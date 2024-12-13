Bears HC Offers 3-Word Take on Justin Jefferson Ahead of Rematch With Vikings

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after facing the Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson had his worst game of the season in terms of individual production in Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears.

Jefferson had two receptions for 27 yards, both lows for the season.

However, as Jefferson acknowledged in the lead-up to the game, the attention he received opened up opportunities for his teammates, with Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson both crossing the 100-yard mark for the first time in 2024 versus the Bears.

Asked about the challenge of defending Jefferson and not letting the Vikings’ other weapons thrive, Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown praised Jefferson.

“He’s a problem,” Brown told reporters about Jefferson on December 12.

“I don’t think anybody in this league has a true answer how to stop elite players, so I’m not going to act like we have some magical formula because there is none. I think understanding of owning those matchups, winning 1-on-1 battles, but also the mix of coverage is going to be a big part when it comes to how to try to keep those guys off balance,” Brown said.

“Understanding how to mix up coverage but also affect quarterback is gonna be a big part of trying to slow him down. But he’s a true problem, so. Not gonna say he’s not.”

Jefferson has bounced back since that first meeting.

He posted back-to-back games with seven receptions. Jefferson tallied 99 yards in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. He followed that with 132 yards (with 2 touchdowns) in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Sam Darnold on Notice After Bears HC’s Comments

Brown, who is going into his second game as interim head coach, also emphasized the importance of putting pressure on Vikings QB Sam Darnold to disrupt Jefferson.

“Anytime you talk about the passing game, the more you can impact the front and affect the quarterback that, obviously, negates what a receiver can do,” Brown said. “Obviously, I think there’s some independent spots on the field – like D-lineman – where he’s not depending on anybody else to have success. A receiver can’t play well without his quarterback,” Brown said.

Darnold threw for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns on 64.7% completion in the first meeting.

He was sacked 3 times. But Darnold was still effective even when the Bears got pressure on him, which bodes well for the Vikings. Darnold has been sacked 9 times in the last two games.

Justin Jefferson Admitted Frustration Before Back-to-Back Big Games in Vikings Wins

Jefferson spoke candidly about being frustrated with having so much attention on him from week to week.

He also acknowledged the bigger picture is what matters, though.

“I mean, I always want to have an impact on the game,” Jefferson said after the Vikings’ win in Week 12, per Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer in November. “And I always want to create some spark for our team. Defenders, the way they cover and the way the game goes, it might not happen all the time. So, it’s frustrating at times. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

ABears safety Jaquan Brisker suggested Jefferson’s quiet game was the result of sticky coverage by Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The stage could be set for the Vikings star to have a big game on Monday Night Football.