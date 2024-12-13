Bears’ Caleb Williams Sends Strong Message on Vikings’ Jordan Addison

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on before facing the New England Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison spent one season as Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ teammate in college at USC.

In Week 15, for the second time in their pro careers, the two youngsters will be opponents as the Bears come to Minnesota. The last time the Bears and Vikings met, in Week 12, the latter came away with a 30-27 victory thanks in large part to Addison’s first 100-yard game of 2024.

Ahead of the rematch, Williams was effusive with praise for the Vikings budding star, Addison.

“If you watch, he’s explosive. He may be – he’s probably going to hate that I say this – but he’s not the largest human. He’ll probably text me about it or something. He’s not the largest human. He still plays like he’s 6’5, and he’ll go up and get the ball in traffic, all these different things. And then it comes down to his detail and his routes,” Williams told reporters on December 13.

“I think he’s, if not the best, one of the best that I’ve played with, for sure, and in the league at route running, and getting open, and things like that, so. [I’m] super happy for him and excited for his future.”

Addison caught 59 passes for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022, his lone season alongside Williams on the Trojans.

More importantly, Addison keyed the Vikings’ Week 12 win with an 8-162-1 day.

Addison enters Week 15 on a heater that began with a three-catch, 61-yard day in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans. He had 162 yards, 54 yards, and 133 yards in the three outings since then.

Jordan Addison: Vikings Camaraderie Paying Off

“We just get open – We get open for Sam [Darnold], he throws great passes, and the rest is history. We just do our thing,” Addison told Fox’s Pam Oliver during a walk-off interview on December 8. “I told him at the draft this was gonna be the best duo. I don’t know if ya’ll remember, you’re gonna have to pull it back up, though.”

Addison said the Vikings are a “tight-knit group” off the football field, helping him flourish.

Justin Jefferson has embodied that, expressing his frustration over the level of coverage that he receives from opposing defenses but appreciating how that helps the team.

“I always want to have an impact on the game,” Jefferson said after a 2-27-0 showing in the Vikings’ win over the Bears in Week 12, per Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer in November. “I always want to create some spark for our team. Defenders, the way they cover and the way the game goes, it might not happen all the time. So, it’s frustrating at times. But we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Jefferson has had seven grabs and at least 99 yards in the two games since then. His impact draws coverage away from his teammates. And when they go off, it inevitably opens up 1-on-1 opportunities for Jefferson.

Caleb Williams: Bears Looking to Play ‘Violent’

Williams was asked about facing game-planning for a division opponent for the first time in his career this week. He noted the chess match that will take place between himself and the Vikings’ defense.

“I think being able to be decisive, being able to have answers – and different answers for different plays – and knowing exactly where those guys are going to be at so I can throw in anticipation or so I can, if I know what they’re going to do how they’re going to do it, I can maybe hang on the route and rip it and things like that,” Williams said.

He completed 68% of his passes for 340 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs in Week 12.

The Vikings blitz at the NFL’s highest rate, per Pro Football Reference. But Williams was more effective against the Vikings’ blitz packages than their standard rush in the first time meeting, including throwing both touchdown passes with five or more defenders coming after him.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores must decide between staying back in coverage and risking giving Williams too consistent of a picture from snap to snap or sending the blitz.

“Obviously, we’re going to throw in a few wrinkles, they’re going to try and throw a few wrinkles, and things like that and try and make us mess up, make mistakes, and things like that,” Williams said. “I think it comes down to us knowing our job, doing it well, being detailed, being decisive, and going out there and playing violent.”

Addison and the Vikings will be ready with calls for a whiteout sure to raise the energy.