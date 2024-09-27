Homegrown Vikings Star Turned Down Packers Despite Favre Fandom

The sixth-highest graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season, Blake Cashman had options in free agency, including the Green Bay Packers, but chose to come home to the Minnesota Vikings.

An Eden Prairie, Minnesota native, Cashman adopted the Packers briefly in his childhood because Brett Favre was their quarterback.

“Blake loved the gun-slinging mentality,” his brother, Austen, told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

But when it came to choosing the next stop of his career, Cashman didn’t need to think long about coming home.

After a breakout season with the Houston Texans in 2023, Cashman agreed to the Vikings’ offer just hours into the NFL free agency negotiating window opened in March. He told the Star Tribune he had interest from the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, the Texans — and, of course, the Packers.

“This is like the best-case scenario,” Cashman told the Star Tribune in July. “I’m loving it so far. The opportunity is there, and I really like the role the coaches have envisioned for me. All the stars are aligned for what I have been working towards my entire career.”

And despite his stint as a Favre fan, Cashman knew eventually making his way home to Minnesota was a no-brainer.

“Even with an opportunity to go play in Green Bay, I would have picked to come here any day,” he said ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Packers, per Vikings.com.

Blake Cashman Breaks Out in Vikings’ Home Opener

In his first home game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Cashman broke out in a big way.

The Minnesota native tallied 13 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed in a Week 2 win over the San Francisco 49ers — a stat line not seen since 2013, according to Athlon Sports.

His performance speaks to not only his versatility but also for the entirety of Brian Flores’ defense which has several positionless players who can impact the game at all three levels.

Cashman was part of a veteran insulation of the Vikings defense that saw an outpour of investment in the offseason, spending roughly $150 million on veteran defensive talent.

That included multi-year signings with Jonathan Greenard (four-year, $76 million), Andrew Van Ginkel (two-year, $20 million) and Cashman (three-year, $22.5 million) — all top-100 free agents in Pro Football Focus’ 2024 rankings that have shined early this season.

Flores identified Cashman early in his scouting for 2024 free agency as a player with instincts and high football IQ. Both traits are tantamount to run Flores’ scheme.

“[Flores] biggest thing is teaching spots,” Van Ginkel said. “He could be talking to a defensive lineman, but it could relate to an outside linebacker or inside linebacker. He does a good job of teaching everybody everybody else’s position. You never know. I mean, people are lined up all over the place. So, if you get a grasp of that, you can play faster.”

Vikings Road Underdogs vs. Packers Ahead of Week 4 NFC North Matchup

Despite the Vikings (3-0) surprising the league with back-to-back dominant wins over the 49ers and Texans, they enter Week 4 as 2.5-point underdogs to the Green Bay Packers (2-1), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Both teams are expected to have their starting quarterbacks play in their divisional opener. Sam Darnold suffered a knee bruise in Week 3 but does not expect to miss time any time.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love is expected to return from a tw0-game absence after spraining his MCL in Week 1.