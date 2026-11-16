Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien has a new job in the AFC West Division, thanks in large part to the team’s acquisition of Kirk Cousins six days ago.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston on Monday, November 16 reported that Rypien will slot in as QB3 behind Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“#Raiders sign Brett Rypien to practice squad, release Bralen Trice,” Wilson posted to X.

Mendoza became the starter last week after the Raiders dealt Cousins to the Vikings in exchange for a future third-round pick.

Brett Rypien Has Been All Over NFL Since Joining League in 2019

Rypien joined the Vikings in late August of 2024, just a couple of days after the Chicago Bears released him as part of their 53-man roster cuts. He remained in Minnesota until late August of 2025, a casualty of the Vikings’ 53-man cuts at the end of that preseason.

Since then, Rypien has spent stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with one more brief stop as a member of the Vikings after Minnesota claimed him via the waiver wire on Christmas Eve Day of last year.

Before playing for Chicago, which he joined in March of 2024, Rypien spent time with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. To this point in his career, the 30-year-old Rypien has been with 11 of the league’s 32 franchises in one capacity or another.

Rypien has appeared in 11 total games, starting four of those with a .500 record (2-2). He has produced 950 yards, four TDs and nine INTs with a 58.3 completion percentage during that run. Rypien has has also made approximately $5.8 million during his playing career.

Vikings Look Like Contenders With Kirk Cousins at QB

Meanwhile, Cousins is back in purple and gold and had the Vikings looking like a Super Bowl contender against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

He finished the day with 207 yards, two TDs and one INT, which aren’t eye-popping numbers by any means. However, Cousins displayed a competence that allowed the run game to eclipse 100 yards with relative ease and the offense as a unit to produce 30 points in a blowout victory.

Cousins accomplished all of that despite the absences of wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, as well as tight end TJ Hockenson.

The longtime Vikings QB (six seasons between 2018-23, including three Pro Bowl nods) was visibly emotional after the game given that the final snaps of his last stint in a Vikings uniform came at Lambeau Field in October of 2023, which is where he tore his Achilles tendon.

Minnesota will travel to Mexico City next weekend for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown in primetime against the San Francisco 49ers (8-1). The 49ers are leading the NFC West Division, while the Vikings (7-2) are now in a three-way tie with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions atop the NFC North.