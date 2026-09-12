Vikings Reveal Plans for Struggling Caleb Banks Ahead of NFL Debut vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings took a calculated risk when drafting defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the middle of the first round, and it could take some time before that bet pays out.

Banks played in just three games during his last season at Florida due to a foot injury. The same issue kept him sidelined for a meaningful portion of the offseason, which showed up in the form of deficiencies in his game when he got on the field against competing NFL teams last month.

Ultimately, Banks may simply not be ready to take on a starting role in his first professional contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 13, which defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged during his most recent press conference.

“Brian Flores says he expects first-round draft pick Caleb Banks to have a role ‘in some capacity’ along the defensive line, in addition to ‘several’ other rookie defenders, on Sunday,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported via X on Thursday. “Banks had an up-and-down training camp but Flores said he has saw improvement.”

Caleb Banks Dealt With Conditioning, Technique Concerns During Preseason

Banks struggled with on-field production and conditioning during his preseason outings in August.

“Big Citrus really impressing me but Caleb Banks needs a ton of work and now looks exhausted,” Judd Zulgad of SKOR North wrote on August 22 after a Vikings’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens. “Banks was used to overpowering O-linemen in college but now is easily being handled and his pad level is way too high.”

As to his physical condition, Banks was willing to call himself out following his showing against Baltimore.

“To be honest, I’m out of shape right now,” Banks said. “I need to run more gassers after practice. You guys will see me doing that.”

“I like Banks’ future, but his lack of conditioning and need to improve his technique was obvious,” Zulgad wrote in response to Banks comments.

Caleb Banks Could Provide Huge Boost to Vikings’ Pass Rush From Interior Position

Also obvious is Banks’ upside as an interior pass-rusher.

His inability to stay on the field consistently led several draft analysts to drop him to a Day 2 grade. But Banks’ upside as the best interior rusher in the 2026 class is why the Vikings decided to reach for him where they did, at No. 18 overall.

So while it may not happen immediately, Minnesota is likely counting on pressure creation from the middle of its defensive front as the season carries on, and Banks is undoubtedly a huge part of that expectation.

Flores has to replace the pressure generated by departed edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard this season, which will begin with the promotion of Dallas Turner to a full-time starting role.

The Vikings also inked veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to bolster the position group and could utilize second-round pick Jake Golday on the outside here and there given his early collegiate history as a defensive end.

Floes is also liable to key up some exotic blitz packages to create pocket disruption, but a simpler way to do that is to get pressure from the defensive line. And eventually, that is where Banks is going to factor into the equation in a meaningful way — or, at least, that’s the hope in Minnesota.