Former Vikings RB Changes Course, Signs With Texans

The Minnesota Vikings re-signing Cam Akers seemed to be a done deal, but at the 11th hour Akers changed course, signing with the Houston Texans on July 22, per the NFL transaction wire.

A July 2 transaction on ESPN’s league transaction wire showed Akers was set to re-sign with the Vikings pending he passes his physical. KSTP’s Darren Wolfson confirmed that to be the case a week later.

In a reply on X (formerly Twitter), Wolfson said that Akers never followed through with the physical, instead opting to sign with the Texans after a workout last week.

“He’s been practicing with Houston, is a Texan,” Wolfson said. “Never got to that physical point here, even though a couple people close to him had a feeling it would.”

He’s been practicing with Houston, is a Texan. Never got to that physical point here, even though a couple people close to him had a feeling it would. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 24, 2024

A 2020 second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Akers was traded two weeks into the 2023 season as a needed boost to the Vikings run game.

Familiar with coach Kevin O’Connell from their time in Los Angeles, Akers needed no time to acclimate to the offense, playing the most snaps (111) behind starter Alexander Mattison from Week 3 to Week 9 before he ruptured his left Achilles tendon.

Akers also tore his right Achilles in 2021 but proved to be in good enough health to land in Houston.

He joins Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce as the Texans’ top three running backs.

Vikings Still in Need of a True RB3

The Vikings must improve their run game, which ranked 29th in rushing yards last season, if they hope to take some of the weight off their new quarterback’s shoulders.

Former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Aaron Jones was signed this offseason and should help in that effort. Meanwhile, Ty Chandler is coming off a breakout second season where the former fourth-round pick seemed to have put it all together late last season.

Fullback C.J. Ham figures to see a decent share of work in the backfield, but the Vikings are still without a true third running back that they can rely on. Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride have yet to take a single carry in the regular season.

Myles Gaskin, despite his 361 career carries with the Miami Dolphins, was mostly a practice squad back last season.

Vikings RB Free Agent Options

If the Vikings are looking to reinforce the running back room, there are several notable names available.

A callback to the 2017 Vikings running back room: Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon are all free agents entering the first week of NFL training camps.

Kareem Hunt and Matt Breida also remain unsigned.

Darrell Henderson is a younger option at 26 years old and has ties with O’Connell after their time in Los Angeles.

While younger talent may present more upside, the Vikings aren’t necessarily looking for that in their third running back.

Instead, it could be wiser to sign a veteran who can fill in if needed, much like Akers did last season.