Vikings Work Out 4 CBs, Have Trade Options Ahead of Bears Game

The Minnesota Vikings defense was relentless and opportunistic in a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but the team clearly understands one of its primary weaknesses heading into a road showdown with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 20.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported on Saturday that Minnesota hosted four cornerbacks to workouts over the weekend, as the team looks to bolster a position group short on depth heading into the second week of the season.

“#Vikings worked out Darius Rush, Marquise Robinson, Kobee Minor, Alex Austin,” Wilson wrote on X.

Rush is a former fifth-round pick (2023) who saw minimal action for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and 2024 as well as the Washington Commanders last season (six total appearances across his three-year career).

Robinson was an undrafted free agent who joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 and has yet to play in an NFL game. Meanwhile, Minor was a seventh-round selection of the New England Patriots last season and appeared in four contests for the franchise in 2025.

Austin, a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2023, is the most experienced of the bunch. He has appeared in 29 total games with six starts, including 12 games played and two starts for the Patriots last season.

Vikings Could Use Depth in Cornerback Room Behind Top Performers

Minnesota has reasonable talent at the top of the depth chart at the cornerback position including, Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Also on the roster at the position are James Pierre, Charles Demmings and Zemaiah Vaughn.

Murphy tallied seven tackles and a pass breakup against the Packers in Week 1, while Pierre recorded three tackles, two defensed passes and an interception, per ESPN.

However, the Vikings’ pass defense also surrendered 387 passing yards and two TDs to Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Minnesota technically gave up 353 yards through the air after the stat keepers accounted for the defense’s four sacks and the cumulative 34 lost yards they produced.

Vikings Potential Trade Suitors for Joey Porter Jr., Tyson Campbell

None of the defensive backs the Vikings worked out on Saturday will be able to help against Chicago, even if they earn a roster spot or a place on the practice squad in the future.

The same is true of any player Minnesota might consider trading for ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline.

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. remains sidelined with a so-called back injury as he is embroiled in a contract dispute with that franchise. Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns starting CB Tyson Campbell is questionable with an ankle injury heading into Week 2.

Both Porter and Campbell are potential trade chips in the weeks and months ahead. However, it is unclear if Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores values the position enough to trade a Day 2 draft pick, which either player is likely to command.

Campbell is also on a four-year deal worth $76.5 million that runs through 2028, while Porter is hunting a new contract and has a market value projection of more than $110 million on a new four-year agreement.