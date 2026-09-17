Browns’ Tyson Campbell Subject of Unfortunate Development Before Bucs Game

The Cleveland Browns defense struggled mightily against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a full complement of players, so news of cornerback Tyson Campbell missing practice late in the week is an unwelcome update indeed prior to the Browns’ Week 2 road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com offered an in-person report on Campbell’s circumstances, though the information was somewhat limited as of Thursday afternoon, September 17.
“#Browns CB Tyson Campbell and RG Teven Jenkins (back) were not out at practice on Thursday of #Bucs week,” she wrote on X. “No reason yet for Campbell.”
Starting Cornerback Tyson Campbell Critical Piece of Browns’ Secondary
Campbell is the team’s second starting outside cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.
The Browns traded defensive back Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Campbell and a seventh-rounder back in October of 2025. A second-round selection out of Georgia in 2021, Campbell is playing on a four-year extension worth a total of $76.5 million that runs through 2028.
Campbell had a rough outing in Week 1 against his former team, allowing four completions on four targets that came to players he was covering directly. That said, the 26-year-old CB allowed only a 54.5 percent completion rate to opposing QBs last season across 12 games in Cleveland and held those same quarterbacks to a collective rating of 84.8.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday suggested Campbell as a top trade candidate around the league.
“The Browns should be looking to chase 2027 draft capital in their pursuit of a quality quarterback. Starting corner Tyson Campbell could potentially bring some,” Knox wrote. “With an annual salary of $19.1 million, he’s on the pricier side, but he should interest contenders who need a cornerback.”
Knox ball-parked Campbell’s trade value at a conditional third-round draft pick.
Teven Jenkins’ Back Injury Contributed to Offensive Guard Losing Starting Job
Jenkins, meanwhile, missed Week 1 with the same back injury that is still ailing him.
He was the sole holdover from the 2025 roster who was in position to start on the offensive line this season, but his injury cleared the way for rookie Austin Barber to step into the starting role against Jacksonville.
Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters on Wednesday that he expects Barber will keep the starting role moving forward regardless of Jenkins’ health status, which equates to a mid-week demotion for the former second-round pick of the Chicago Bears.
“#Browns Todd Monken said he ‘sees it that way’ that rookie Austin Barber will start at right guard even when Teven Jenkins is healthy,” Cabot reported via social media.
Jenkins is on a one-year contract, which means his demotion could also render him a trade chip ahead of the league’s November 10 deadline if some team comes calling. One potential suitor might be the Green Bay Packers, who could need help at both offensive guard positions as early as Week 2.
Browns’ Tyson Campbell Subject of Unfortunate Development Before Bucs Game