Browns’ Tyson Campbell Subject of Unfortunate Development Before Bucs Game

The Cleveland Browns defense struggled mightily against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a full complement of players, so news of cornerback Tyson Campbell missing practice late in the week is an unwelcome update indeed prior to the Browns’ Week 2 road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com offered an in-person report on Campbell’s circumstances, though the information was somewhat limited as of Thursday afternoon, September 17.

“#Browns CB Tyson Campbell and RG Teven Jenkins (back) were not out at practice on Thursday of #Bucs week,” she wrote on X. “No reason yet for Campbell.”

Starting Cornerback Tyson Campbell Critical Piece of Browns’ Secondary

Campbell is the team’s second starting outside cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.

The Browns traded defensive back Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for Campbell and a seventh-rounder back in October of 2025. A second-round selection out of Georgia in 2021, Campbell is playing on a four-year extension worth a total of $76.5 million that runs through 2028.

Campbell had a rough outing in Week 1 against his former team, allowing four completions on four targets that came to players he was covering directly. That said, the 26-year-old CB allowed only a 54.5 percent completion rate to opposing QBs last season across 12 games in Cleveland and held those same quarterbacks to a collective rating of 84.8.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday suggested Campbell as a top trade candidate around the league.