Vikings Urged to Replace $113 Million Star With Former Pro Bowler

Minnesota Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw will undergo season-ending knee surgery for an injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, a major loss for the team’s offensive line.

The Vikings’ 30-20 loss to the Rams on October 24 was their second in four days after Minnesota came out of the bye week 5-0. There couldn’t be more urgency to get it right than now — prompting a call for the Vikings (5-2) to sign former Pro Bowl left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Leno, 33, spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018, before a three-year stint with the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023. Leno is as reliable as they come, never missing a game from 2015 to 2022.

With Darrisaw on the shelf, the Vikings need to bring in a veteran left tackle to keep their playoff hopes alive. Picking up Leno off the street would be a good option since he has several years of starting experience and has been stout in pass protection throughout his career,” Bleacher Report’s scouting department wrote ahead of Week 9. “Last season, the 33-year-old surrendered just 34 pressures on 631 snaps in pass protection for the Commanders, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).”

Leno missed three games due to a knee injury in 2023, while he also missed a Week 6 matchup after learning his wife had a miscarriage. He put forth a solid 72.5 PFF grade, ranking as the 23rd-best tackle in the league, that season despite posting the most penalties (8) since 2019.

Released by Washington in March, Leno remains a free agent after undergoing hip surgery in March.

Vikings Could Reshuffle O-Line With Darrisaw Sidelined

Another option to replace Darrisaw that Minnesota could exercise is reshuffling its current personnel.

Left guard Blake Brandel could move over the left tackle after years as a backup tackle behind Darrisaw. Brandel played five games at left tackle in 2022, replacing Darrisaw midgame twice due to concussions and proved serviceable.

That move would thrust Dalton Risner into the starting left guard spot. Of course, that would eliminate the option of replacing struggling right guard Ed Ingram with Risner, a move the team considered internally before Darrisaw’s injury.

Regardless of the Vikings’ direction, the offensive line will see a downtick in performance. Darrisaw is an All-Pro caliber talent — signing a four-year, $113 million extension in the offseason — that realistically cannot be replaced.

Over the Kevin O’Connell era, Minnesota has opted for continuity on the offensive line. The reshuffle seems like the more realistic option.

However, Leno would likely sign for the veteran minimum and is a worthwhile addition for depth. He could potentially take over at left tackle after he gains better chemistry with the rest of the starters.

2 Trade Targets for Vikings O-Line

With the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Vikings must consider any final fortifications they can make by trade.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis suggested a pair of offensive linemen who could help the Vikings’ offensive line.

Fourth-year Carolina Panthers lineman Brady Christensen is having a breakout year after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft. He’s come off the bench the past two weeks and shined at center — upping his stock before he reaches free agency. The Panthers would be wise to garner draft capital as they teeter toward a rebuild. Originally a tackle prospect, Christensen has played every spot in Carolina and may just need a change of scenery to thrive long term.

Another option is Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries. He’s PFF’s fourth-highest graded guard with five games played so far this season. Fries also had early struggles in his career and is in the final year of his rookie deal.