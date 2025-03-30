Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Praised for $87 Million Move on Under-the-Radar ‘Gem’

Will Fries, Minnesota Vikings
Former Indianapolis Colts OL Will Fries looks to block against the Cleveland Browns.

The Minnesota Vikings were active in free agency, bolstering their trenches on both sides of the ball. With a new quarterback under center in 2025, the Vikings’ moves for offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries appear prudent.

Teammates on the Indianapolis Colts since 2021, the duo is reunited in Minnesota. They must elevate a problematic unit.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak especially liked the move to add one of his “gems” in Fries.

“I loved: The investment in the offensive line. Fries was one of my top free agent gems — he’s one of the best players nobody knows about, and he should make a big push for a Pro Bowl spot at guard if he fully recovers from his tibia injury,” Solak wrote on March 26.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Fries as the No. 18 overall free agent and G2 entering the cycle.

“A seventh-round pick who struggled mightily in his first extended action in 2022, Fries was one of the league’s most improved players in 2023, growing into an above-average starter. He took another step in 2024 before suffering a tibia injury in October that required surgery and ended his season,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“His recovery from that injury will help determine his market, but if healthy, Fries is one of the 10 best right guards in the NFL. He’s an excellent run blocker and a capable pass blocker. He also plays with a mean streak, setting the tone for the entire offensive line.”

Pro Football Focus ranked the Vikings 16th in run blocking and 18th in pass protection in 2024.

Fries figures to replace Ed Ingram, who the Vikings traded to the Houston Texans, at right guard in 2025. The former Colt signed a five-year, $87.7 million contract to do so.

Vikings Operating Like ‘True Contenders’ After Reuniting Will Fries, Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly, Will Fries, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Indianapolis Colts OL Ryan Kelly #78 prepares to snap the ball against the Houston Texans.

Kelly will step in for Garrett Bradbury, whom Solak noted was adequate for the Vikings but not irreplaceable.

“I thought the Vikings would happily play out another year with Garrett Bradbury at the pivot, surrendering his pass protection issues for his running game value,” Solak wrote. “Instead, they did what true contenders do and tried to upgrade not just at the needy positions, but also the average ones. I’m not sure it will work — Kelly (31) is older than Bradbury (29) — but it’s a good risk to take.”

The Vikings did assume a fairly significant risk.

“Kelly appeared in just 10 games in 2024, his fewest since 2017, battling a neck injury and a knee injury that required surgery. The team captain acknowledged that his knee ‘may never be the exact same,’ but he’s made it clear that he still wants to play,” The Athletic staff wrote, ranking Kelly C3 and the No. 84 overall free agent.

“When he did play, Kelly was solid, surrendering only one sack and 11 pressures. He’s not at the Pro Bowl level he once was, but he is a proven veteran and leader who would be a quality starter for a team looking to stabilize its offensive line.”

Kelly inked a two-year, $18 million pact. However, he has no guaranteed money on the deal in 2026. The Vikings can cut him and save $12.1 million and no dead money.

Vikings Built to Sustain QB Uncertainty

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings gestures to the sideline during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings also acquired running back Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers. He gives them a bigger-bodied complement to the re-signed Aaron Jones.

They should also get left tackle Christian Darrisaw back along a front that now includes Fries and Kelly. Left guard Blake Brandel returns, as does right tackle Brian O’Neill, giving the Vikings a formidable group on paper.

Combined with their defensive moves and pass catchers, the Vikings have few weaknesses.

Solak ranked their offseason as the third-best in the NFL. They still have the 2025 draft to further improve their roster.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com.

