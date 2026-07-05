Dallas Turner Draws Major 2026 Prediction; ‘Pro Bowl Consideration’

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. This move immediately made Dallas Turner a starter.
The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.
Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.
Dallas Turner has been getting a lot of love this offseason from major outlets. That hasn’t changed, as Bleacher Report just threw some more fuel on to the fire.
Dallas Turner Named Vikings’ Most Promising Player in 2026
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of every NFL team’s most promising player, at least, in his opinion. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was Dallas Turner.
“The Alabama product flashed potential as a rookie, finishing his inaugural campaign with 20 tackles and three sacks. However, he was even better last season, tallying 66 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback pressures. Entering Year 3, Turner has the chance to become the face of Minnesota’s pass rush. He already led the team in sacks in 2025, but with Jonathan Greenard, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen gone, Turner may quickly become the focal point of Brian Flores’ defensive front seven.
A few more positive steps should push Turner toward double-digit sacks, and possibly, Pro Bowl consideration. It’ll certainly help if Murray can spark the offense enough to leave opposing teams passing often.“
If Dallas Turner is to have that kind of impact, then the Vikings defense will be a force to be reckoned with. Brian Flores’ defense is all about pressuring the QB. Anytime the Vikings are doing that, good things are usually happening. In 2026, it’ll just be up to their offense to capitalize on the work of the defense.
Minnesota Trades Up in Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft
Josh Weil of PFSN just released a way-too-early 2027 NFL Mock Draft. In the mock, he projected the Vikings to trade up to 4th overall, although he didn’t share the trade details. With the pick they got from Cleveland, they go all-in on the CB position, selecting Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore.
“In the first of two trades, the Minnesota Vikings move up to pick No. 4 to land Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore. In a draft with very few true No. 1 cornerbacks and a multitude of teams needing to invest in the position, I expect the Vikings to trade up to get their guy. Moore projects as a scheme and alignment-diverse CB1 with All-Pro upside.
At 6’2″, 197 pounds, Moore is long and lean, with a compelling mix of long-strider explosiveness, reactive quickness and twitch, and swivel fluidity. He has a natural mirror-motor and instant reaction in press, and perfectly blends the line between patient, disciplined, and physical.”
Adding a legitimate CB1 to the team would be a massive win for the Minnesota Vikings. It would also be unprecdented, as the Vikings have never selected a CB in the top 10 before. The earliest Minnesota decided to take a corner was at 11th overall for Michigan State’s Trae Waynes in 2015.
Dallas Turner Draws Major 2026 Prediction; ‘Pro Bowl Consideration’