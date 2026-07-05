Dallas Turner Draws Major 2026 Prediction; ‘Pro Bowl Consideration’

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. This move immediately made Dallas Turner a starter.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Dallas Turner has been getting a lot of love this offseason from major outlets. That hasn’t changed, as Bleacher Report just threw some more fuel on to the fire.

Dallas Turner Named Vikings’ Most Promising Player in 2026

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of every NFL team’s most promising player, at least, in his opinion. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was Dallas Turner.

“The Alabama product flashed potential as a rookie, finishing his inaugural campaign with 20 tackles and three sacks. However, he was even better last season, tallying 66 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback pressures. Entering Year 3, Turner has the chance to become the face of Minnesota’s pass rush. He already led the team in sacks in 2025, but with Jonathan Greenard, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen gone, Turner may quickly become the focal point of Brian Flores’ defensive front seven.