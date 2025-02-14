Vikings Trade Pitch Lands Super Bowl Champion Replacement for Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings have four picks in the 2025 draft. And yet, the Vikings are among the teams speculatively linked to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford via trade heading into the 2025 offseason.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan suggested a trade package that would land Stafford with the Vikings amid uncertainty around Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

In it, the Vikings would surrender the No. 24 overall pick to the Rams in the trade.

Vikings get:

Matthew Stafford

Rams get:

2025 first-round pick (No. 24 overall)

“There is a connection between Stafford and the Vikings thanks to head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was his offensive coordinator in L.A. during his first season with the Rams in 2021, which led to a Super Bowl LVI title,” Sullivan wrote on February 12. “That prior relationship could help facilitate a deal.”

Stafford, 37, completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during the 2024 regular season. He had 533 yards and 4 TDs with 0 INTs on 63.4% completion in two playoff games.

Matthew Stafford Final Domino in Potential Return to NFC North With Vikings Trade

Sullivan notes several dominos that must fall before Stafford is a legitimate trade option for the Vikings this offseason, citing their intentions for Darnold in free agency and McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a torn meniscus.

“First off, this truly centers around the Vikings’ desire to retain Sam Darnold (who faltered down the stretch) and confidence in J.J. McCarthy. If they want to improve their quarterback play from Darnold and still believe McCarthy needs more time to develop, Stafford gives the Vikings a high ceiling for at least the next two seasons,” Sullivan wrote. “If they think McCarthy is ready to ascend to QB1, however, or decide to stick with Darnold either via the franchise tag or an extension, that blocks this landing spot for Stafford.”

Daniel Jones is also a factor after earning the Vikings coaching staff’s trust.

Darnold and Jones are free agents this offseason, while McCarthy is heading into Year 2 of his rookie contract.

Stafford would be making his return to the NFC North after four seasons. The Detroit Lions selected Stafford No. 1 overall in the 2009 draft. He spent 12 seasons with the organization before his trade to the Rams in 2021.

Stafford has won his last two meetings against the Vikings but is 10-13 against them all-time.

A trade to Minnesota could be the best option for Stafford and the Vikings amid the uncertainty in their QB room.

Vikings Among ‘Best Fits’ for Rams QB Matthew Stafford

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani listed the Vikings, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers among the “best landing spots” for Stafford if the Rams trade him.

“A return to the NFC North? I think what the Vikings decide to do at quarterback this offseason is super fascinating. Many are penciling in Darnold to return in 2025, but what if another semi-stable organization offers him more money? Then, if Darnold leaves, would the Vikings immediately throw J.J. McCarthy into the starting lineup? Maybe. Or they could acquire another veteran,” Dajani wrote on February 12.

“Stafford and Kevin O’Connell are already familiar with each other, having won a Super Bowl together with the Rams back in 2022. Who wouldn’t want to see Stafford close out his NFL career by throwing the rock around to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson? (Maybe Lions fans).”

Rams general manager Les Snead told reporters it would take another team calling about a trade for Stafford. Snead also noted Stafford is still under contract for two more seasons, leaving a lot of uncertainty around that situation and the Vikings’.