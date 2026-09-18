Vikings Make Final Call on Demond Claiborne Before Bears Game

The Minnesota Vikings are digging deep at the running back position following an injury to starter Jordan Mason in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, which includes a decision to activate sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne just two weeks into his NFL career.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN on Friday, September 18 reported the news of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s plans against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

“Kevin O’Connell said he expects rookie RB Demond Claiborne to be active for Sunday’s game at Bears, with Jordan Mason (thumb) on IR,” Seifert wrote via X. “DeeJay Dallas will also be a part of the group that backs up Aaron Jones Sr.”

Mason carried the football 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay. He had no targets in the pass game. Meanwhile, Jones logged 12 carries for 40 yards and a score and got one target but did not make a catch.

Demond Claiborne Ran Risk of Missing Vikings’ Roster Due to Offseason Struggles

Claiborne had some rocky moments during his first offseason in Minnesota, and for a while some team insiders did not believe he would earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

“I had [Claiborne] chartered with at least three dropped passes,” Judd Zulgad of SKOR North reported on a podcast episode that aired August 6. “He missed a couple of practices [with injury], came back yesterday, and I’m gonna tell you right now — the drops were awful. Like, it’s unplayable.”

Claiborne’s explosive playmaking ability is why he landed in Minnesota and was never in doubt, even when his future with the franchise was to some degree.

“He’s got great speed. I think we all question the blocking aspect. That’s fair to question. That you don’t really know until you see it at game speed,” Zulgad added. “But catching the football, which I think should be a prerequisite for your ability to play, he simply dropped the ball. And they were bad drops, and they were a variety of drops.”

Vikings Cut Running Back Zavier Scott at End of Preseason, Who Then Joined Bears

The Vikings ultimately decided that Claiborne must remain on their roster, cutting running back Zavier Scott loose in late August.

Minnesota believed it would sign Scott back to the practice squad, but the fourth-year RB read the writing on the wall with regards to Claiborne and jumped ship for the NFC North Division rival Bears ahead of Week 1.

Scott probably would be part of the Vikings’ running back rotation against Chicago this week were he still on the roster. Instead, Minnesota has turned to Dallas as part of its trio of RBs heading into Soldier Field this upcoming Sunday.

O’Connell also announced on Friday that Carson Wentz will start at quarterback as Kyler Murray continues to recover from a concussion that he suffered in Week 1, which means the Vikings head to the Windy City absent their starting quarterback and starting running back.