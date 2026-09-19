Vikings Add ‘Explosive’ Rookie WR Ahead of Bears Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings will be without veteran receiver Jauan Jennings in Week 2. But that will give an intriguing rookie wideout an opportunity to make his NFL debut for Minnesota on Sunday.

Minnesota announced on social media undrafted rookie receiver Dillon Bell is one of two practice squad elevations for the Vikings in Week 2. The other will be veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, who was also elevated for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears for Week 2 on September 20.

“The Vikings have elevated WR Dillon Bell and OLB Kyle Van Noy to the active roster for tomorrow’s game,” wrote the Vikings official X account.

In three preseason games during August, Bell posted seven catches for 59 receiving yards. His longest reception went for 18 yards.

Bell surprisingly went unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected the Georgia product to be a sixth-round choice.

“Big, strong, explosive receiver requiring specific usage on the next level. Bell is top-notch with the ball in his hands on reverses, jet-sweeps and quick hitches,” wrote Zierlein during the draft process. “He has the ability to create chunk runs after breaking tackles. Bell lacks ideal route savvy to uncover underneath and can be too easy for cornerbacks to read.

He’s a body-catcher with below-average hands, but he did have better catch tape in 2023 with Carson Beck at quarterback.

Zierlein concluded writing Bell also had potential to contribute as a returner on special teams.

The Vikings-Bears showdown will kick off at Soldiers Field at 12 pm CT on Sunday.

Rookie WR Dillon Bell to Make NFL Debut vs. Bears

Getty The Minnesota Vikings announced elevating wide receiver Dillon Bell from the practice squad for his first NFL regular season game in Week 2.

Bell isn’t likely to be a direct replacement for Jennings in Minnesota’s offense. But the rookie will be available in case extra depth is needed during the game.

During Week 1, Jennings played 31 offensive snaps but only received one target. He didn’t have a catch.

Star wideout Justin Jefferson was actually the only Vikings receiver with a reception in Week 1. Tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver did the other heavy lifting through the air, combining for six catches, 58 receiving yards and a score.

Starter Jordan Addison is the most likely receiver to get a bigger role without Jennings in Week 2. But wideouts Tai Felton and Myles Price will have the biggest responsibility to fill Jennings’ actual WR3 role.

At Georgia, Bell posted 119 receptions, 1,269 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 56 college games.

Kyle Van Not to Play Again for Vikings

Getty Veteran edge rusher Kyle Van Noy will play for the Minnesota Vikings as a practice squad elevation for the second straight week.

Van Noy joined the Vikings after the NFL’s roster deadline. He’s worked his way back into game shape from the team’s practice squad for two weeks. And for the second consecutive game, the edge rusher will dress for Minnesota.

In Week 1, Van Noy played 25 defensive snaps. He recorded one combined tackle in the victory over the Packers.

Game flow will likely dictate Van Noy’s playing time Sunday. But the veteran might be ready to play more snaps versus the Bears.

Both Bell and Van Noy will return to the team’s practice squad after Sunday’s contest. The Vikings are permitted to elevate each player for game days three times per practice squad stint this season.