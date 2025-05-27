Vikings Boast Surprising Top ‘Advantage’ in NFL After Fortunate Break

The Minnesota Vikings have an “advantage” over the rest of the NFL, and it is not head coach Kevin O’Connell or wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Instead, the Vikings boast defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

One of the most respected coaches in the NFL, Flores was out of the coaching hiring cycle for the past two offseasons due to extenuating circumstances, much to the Vikings’ benefit.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak believes Flores is the best edge a team can have outside of a QB.

“For another year, the greatest non-quarterback competitive advantage in the NFL is that of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores,” Solak wrote on May 27. “He is unquestionably one of the 32 (if not 20) best coaches in football and a clear and obvious head coaching candidate, if not for the fact that he is suing the league.”

Flores is entering his 22nd season in the NFL coaching ranks and third with the Vikings.

He began as a scouting assistant with the New England Patriots, spending 15 seasons there in various capacities before becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Vikings Benefitting From Brian Flores Lawsuit

That is where Flores’ 2022 lawsuit accusing the NFL owners – specifically, the league, Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants – alleging racial discrimination in the firing process of the former and the hiring of the latter two comes into play.

Flores spent one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Vikings in 2022.

He was mentioned as a potential candidate for several vacancies this offseason, including the Vikings’ NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.

Again, that is to the Vikings’ benefit.

The Vikings ranked fifth in scoring defense and led the league in interceptions in 2024, boasting a league-high 38.9% blitz rate during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference, and finishing fourth in sacks under Flores.

Brian Flores Hand-Picked Former Defensive Player of the Year’s Replacement

Flores’ influence on the Vikings is clear on the field, but also in the personnel on Minnesota’s roster. O’Connell noted that the Vikings signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, largely on Flores’ recommendation.

Rodgers figures to have an inside track on replacing former Defensive Player of the Year (2019) Stephon Gilmore in the starting lineup.

“Isaiah was a guy that Flo really identified pretty early. And historically – I haven’t been doing this long with Flo. But when Flo kind of has that kind of tone in his voice about guys – I’m not going to mention the other ones that he has had that in his voice about – but he’s been pretty darn accurate. And that guy, whether playing for us or somebody else, has immediately shown up. So, no pressure on Isaiah, but he definitely got that evaluation from Flo,” O’Connell told reporters in April.

“I think he’s got the ability to make plays on the football, he’s got some ability to do something with it when he does catch it, and whether he ends up being a part of the return game or not is really going to just come down to how the rest of our roster shapes out. Because I see Isaiah being an every-down, impact guy.”

Rodgers won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

Has 13 career starts, and has played in a full slate of regular season games one time in his career. Gilmore remains a free agent, though it is unclear if Flores and the Vikings have any interest in a reunion, given their youth movement this offseason.

