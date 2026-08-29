Vikings Cuts Tracker: Former Giants CB Released First Amid Trim to 53 Players

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with veteran cornerback Tre Hawkins.

“#Vikings are releasing former #Giants corner Tre Hawkins III, per a league source,” Wilson reported in a post on X on August 29. “Experienced player with some upside.”

Hawkins is a former sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants who has also spent time with the Washington Commanders and signed with the Vikings after drawing some interest in other spots around the league.

Vikings Roster Cuts Tracker

Tre Hawkins

Hawkins is just the first of many roster changes for the Vikings.

The deadline for teams around the NFL to trim down to 53 players is 6 p.m. ET on August 30, with waiver claims due shortly after.

Vikings Cut 6-Foot-3 Cornerback in First 53-Man Roster Deadline Decision

Hawkins signed with the Vikings on August 25, making his tenure with Minnesota less than one week. The 26 year old corner has appeared in 21 games with four starts in his career. He has 45 total tackles, 3 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

As a newcomer, the decision on Hawkins was likely simpler for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and the staff than some others.

Hawkins only had a couple of practices and then one preseason game with the Vikings.

This story will be updated.