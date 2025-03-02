Vikings Predicted to Sign $46 Million Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings proved they could adjust when faced with adversity last season, shuffling the deck at cornerback before the campaign began. Facing similar uncertainty this offseason, the Vikings could fill a need with Charvarius Ward in free agency.

Ward, who turns 29 in May, spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023, leading the league with 23 pass deflections and had 5 interceptions. Ward also won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2019 season.

“The Vikings will likely lose both of their outside cornerbacks — Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore — in free agency. Ward makes for a good replacement,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote on February 28. “He’s solid in both man and zone coverage, and the 49ers played more zone this past season while the Vikings play a lot of zone behind Brian Flores‘ blitz packages.”

“Ward had a below-average coverage DVOA in 12 games in 2024 with only seven passes defended,” Schatz wrote. “But in 2023, he ranked 26th in coverage DVOA, led the NFL with 23 passes defensed and had five interceptions.”

“There are a couple more seasons of prime performance left for him.” Schatz wrote.

Ward heads to free agency off a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the 49ers, and he has earned $46 million in his career.

Charvarius Ward’s Plans Could Eliminate Vikings

Ward had 54 total tackles and 7 deflections with the 49ers in 2024. However, he failed to record an interception for the third time in his career. It was the first time since the 2020 season. The bigger issue for the Vikings could be what Ward has in mind for his free agency.

“Like practically all of the 49ers, Ward took a step back last season, though it was a particularly trying season for the 28-year-old. He missed time because of hamstring and knee injuries. Then tragedy struck, with the death of his 1-year-old daughter,” The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue and Vic Tafur wrote on February 24.

“He has said he’d like to be closer to Texas — where his girlfriend and newborn son live — and farther from the trauma he experienced in California.”

Minnesota is a quicker flight to Texas than California is. Still, several teams are closer.

The Vikings can argue they offer a better chance to compete than most potential suitors in free agency. They will also have other options that could fit what they want to do defensively. Ward, however, ranks as The Athletic’s top cornerback available and the No. 10 overall free agent.

Vikings Hopeful on Byron Murphy Ahead of Free Agency

Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $63 million to spend this offseason, though their quarterback decision will significantly impact that.

The Vikings will also make an effort to retain Murphy in free agency.

“The Vikings are hoping to re-sign corner Byron Murphy Jr., one of several third-contract corners in line for strong deals,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 2.

Vikings CB3 Shaquill Griffin is also a free agent this offseason. The Vikings do not have any other corners who appeared in a game in 2024 under contract for the 2025 campaign. They also have limited draft capital, with just four picks in the 2025 cycle.