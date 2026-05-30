Ex-Cowboys QB Rips Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Over Poor ‘Attitude’ at OTAs

The Minnesota Vikings‘ 2026 quarterback competition has unofficially started now that both are settled in OTAs in late May.

However, the pair had different things to say about one another when asked about their new relationship on the team.

“It’s been great. Obviously, he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, I feel like I played seven years going on eight. I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that. Giving him any knowledge he needs.” Kyler Murray said to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis on Wednesday.

J.J. McCarthy on the other hand; whilst not being overtly critical or negative towards the former first overall pick, declined to mention anything at all pertaining to Murray or their interactions together since the start of in person activities.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.” McCarthy said.

Much of made was made about the difference between the two answers, with the 23-year old McCarthy having both defenders and critics about his handling of the situation.

But one major critic of the Vikings QB’s words has been fellow signal caller Ben DiNucci, who was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020 with the 231st overall pick (7th round).

DiNucci criticized McCarthy’s attitude, alluding that his level of professionalism did not match the stage he was currently performing at, the National Football League.

JJ this is the NFL brother This type of attitude doesn’t fly at the QB position You have too many people watching how you talk / act https://t.co/aw9HReKzFA — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) May 28, 2026

“JJ this is the NFL brother”, DiNucci posted on X on Thursday, “This type of attitude doesn’t fly at the QB position”.

“You have too many people watching how you talk / act”, Di Nucci finished.

Is J.J. McCarthy’s Answer Worthy of Criticism?

Questions are often open-ended and have a multitude of different interpretations. Especially for something as broad as describing one’s relationship with another player; indeed a player who was bought into the room for the sole purpose of competing with McCarthy to be the team’s starting quarterback come September.

So it is perhaps a little unfair to go in too hard on a player who already has a mountain of things on his mind, and may have simply answered the question in a way that made sense to him in the moment, having not been subsequently asked by the press to direct his thoughts elsewhere at the time.

Having said that, it does still seem a little strange to not mention the arrival and the getting-to-know-each-other period with Murray at all during the answer. After all, rivals – particularly at the quarterback position, which requires both maturity and leadership – tend to at least pretend to think and speak well of one another, even if that is not the case in real life.

Most likely this is simply a learning moment for the young QB and ex-National Champion, who has not really faced something of this sort over the course of his pro or college career.